11.08.2019 03:50:00

Ever-Glory To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 14, 2019

NANJING, China, Aug. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, today announced that the Company will report its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 before the open of trading in the U.S.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 14, 2019 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on August 14, 2019).

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toll-free dial-in number: +1-800-289-0438
  • International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2423
  • Conference ID: 5902045

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Ever-Glory's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 14 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 21 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 7887070.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ever-Glory International Group
Dandan Song
Tel: +86-25-52096817
E-Mail: sdd@ever-glory.com.cn

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ever-glory-to-report-second-quarter-2019-earnings-on-august-14-2019-300899716.html

SOURCE Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.08.19
Gold in Euro nähert sich seinem Rekordhoch
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
09.08.19
Vontobel: Fintechs weiterhin im Vormarsch
09.08.19
SMI zurück in der Spur
09.08.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rettung in letzter Sekunde / Novartis – Wird daraus vielleicht sogar mehr?
08.08.19
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Weshalb der Euro wieder unter 1,09 Franken fällt - auch Greenback rückläufig
Darum ist die Nachfrage nach Gold in diesem Jahr so stark gewachsen
Auftragsfantasien: Meyer Burger-Aktien haussieren
Weltweit senken Zentralbanken ihren Leitzins - die Gründe
KW 32: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Facebook Coin Libra: Behörden besorgt wegen persönlicher Daten
Bayer-Aktie nach Vergleichsspkulationen weniger stark - Mediator dementiert Milliarden-Angebot
Welche Vor- bzw. Nachteile bringt die Dollar-Dominanz mit sich?
Darum steigt der Euro wieder über 1,12 US-Dollar - EUR/CHF kurz unter 1,09

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht knapp behauptet ins Wochenende -- DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Für die US-Indizes ging es vor dem Wochenende bergab. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren geringe Pluszeichen auszumachen. In Frankfurt standen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. In Asien wiesen die Börsen unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB