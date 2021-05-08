SMI 11’159 0.4%  SPI 14’363 0.7%  Dow 34’778 0.7%  DAX 15’400 1.3%  Euro 1.0956 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’034 0.9%  Gold 1’831 0.8%  Bitcoin 51’726 1.0%  Dollar 0.9014 -0.7%  Öl 68.3 0.0% 

08.05.2021 11:30:00

Ever-Glory To Report First Quarter 2021 Earnings on May 14th, 2021

NEW YORK, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, today announced that the Company will report its first quarter 2021 financial results on May 14th, 2021 before the open of trading in the U.S.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 14th, 2021).

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toll-free dial-in number: +1-888-394-8218
  • International dial-in number: 1-647-484-0475
  • Conference ID:7935539

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Ever-Glory's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 14 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 21 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 7935539.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin", "Sea To Sky" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ever-glory-to-report-first-quarter-2021-earnings-on-may-14th-2021-301286973.html

SOURCE Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

﻿

