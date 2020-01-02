Events DC Names New Chief Creative Officer Position

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority of the District of Columbia, today named Jinhee Kim as the organization's first-ever Chief Creative Officer. This new position was established to create innovative strategies to drive new business opportunities and expand Events DC's reach to an even broader audience.

"The new Chief Creative Officer role will be critical in creating demand for our world-class venues like the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square and The Fields at RFK Campus," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "We are confident that Jinhee will further help establish Events DC as leaders who continue to demonstrate that the District of Columbia is a premier destination that hosts unparalleled events."

As Chief Creative Officer, Kim will lead the Creative Services Division, which aims to provide revenue opportunities and generate economic and community benefits for the city. She will drive efforts to revitalize existing programming and develop new opportunities, while also overseeing the planning and execution of all Events DC programs.

"This new role provides an opportunity to leverage all of the unique aspects Event DC venues have to offer," said Jinhee Kim. "I look forward to working closely with the team to develop creative strategies that engage and build community by exploring event concepts that are sustainable and can scale beyond anything the industry has seen before."

Kim has a proven track record of managing programs that align with an organization's brand and mission, while driving them towards their goals. She brings 20 years of experience in event planning, strategic planning and program development. She held leadership roles at the Smithsonian and, most recently, as Head of Programming at Today at Apple DC, a series of innovative and educational programming held in all Apple stores, centered on the intersection of technology and the liberal arts.

Kim received dual Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Sciences Degrees from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. She earned a Certificate of Business at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKCampus.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and the Entertainment and Sports Arena (www.ESAontheRise.com), all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC).

