23.02.2021 03:00:00

Even with COVID-19, Kumamoto Prefecture would like to thank everyone online - KUMAMON 2021

KUMAMOTO, Japan, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a token of his appreciation to fans everywhere and determination to spread happiness to all, Kumamon, the Sales Manager and Happiness Manager for Kumamoto Prefecture, is holding KUMAMON 2021, an online networking event with fans.

KUMAMON2021

KUMAMON 2021 event program (online only)

  • Interactive video "Which Way to Go? Kumamon The Movie"
    A Kumamon story that fans create. The storyline of this interactive video changes as the user selects options during the video. The direction will change depending on how the story progresses, making it a user-participation type video that they can enjoy as many times as they like.
  • YouTube Streaming birthday party
    Kumamoto Prefecture will livestream an online birthday party from Kumamon Square in Kumamoto Prefecture on Friday March 12, 2021. The birthday party will include surprises and birthday messages to Kumamon from fans, which are collected in advance.

    • For details of the event, visit the Official website (Japanese Only)
    http://kumamon2021.jp 

    Kumamon Profile

    My name is Kumamon. I was created to celebrate the opening of the Kyushu Shinkansen line back in March 2011. My job is to find everyday surprises and happiness that I can share with everyone in the country. While Kumamoto is my home, I also travel to Kansai, Kanto and other regions to passionately spread the word about Kumamoto's delicious food and pristine nature! The governor of Kumamoto has appointed me as the prefecture's Sales and Happiness Manager, and this has made me even more enthusiastic. I want everyone to know more about my beloved Kumamoto, so you are going to see more and more of me! Remember the lovely Kumamoto and me, the un-bear-ably charming ambassador of Kumamoto.

    Kumamon official website:
    https://kumamon-official.jp/ 

    SOURCE Kumamoto Prefecture

