eve sleep rests easy with NetSuite

eve sleep is Delivering Sleep Wellness to More Customers with Greater Efficiency using NetSuite

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteConnect -- eve sleep, the European sleep wellness brand, is helping more and more people unleash the power of sleep with Oracle NetSuite. NetSuite has helped enable eve sleep to meet the growing demand for its products and improve the experience for its customers by increasing efficiencies across its supply chain and streamlining core business operations.

Founded in 2014, eve sleep believes that everyone deserves the best possible start by making better sleep accessible to everyone. With an ever-growing portfolio of over 60 products, including mattresses, pillows and wider sleep solutions, along with multiple sales channels that include online marketplaces and brick-and-mortar stores, eve sleep identified a need to streamline its systems to help ensure a smooth customer-end experience. To address these challenges and ensure time and resources remain focused on continuing to deliver the best possible customer experience, eve sleep selected NetSuite.

"At eve sleep, we are on a mission to unleash the power of sleep wellness to the nation, from the products we create right through to delivering a first-class customer experience," said Chris Green, Senior Product Manager at eve sleep. "We are delighted to work with NetSuite as the platform allows us to gain greater visibility into our supply chain and order management, while seamlessly automating tasks that previously took days to process."

With NetSuite, eve sleep has benefited from an integrated platform to centralise and automate key business functions across supply chain, order management, inventory management and financials. With a single view into all key business processes, eve sleep is better placed to efficiently fulfil orders and improve visibility of inventory levels. In addition, NetSuite has helped enable eve sleep to consolidate multi-channel orders on a daily basis and take advantage of sourcing logic to pass information to the most relevant warehouse to save time and transport costs.

"eve sleep is tapping into a growing part of the health and wellness industry by focusing on its mission to help everybody benefit from the power of sleep," said Nicky Tozer, VP of EMEA, Oracle NetSuite. "To take its business to the next level, it needed to eliminate complex and manual business processes that were slowing it down. With NetSuite, eve sleep is gaining time back to focus on its vision and the huge market opportunity for its expanding range of products."

About eve sleep

eve sleep believes that every great day starts the night before. Founded in London, eve's ambition is to give everyone the best possible start by making better sleep accessible to everyone. It designs superior sleep products that don't compromise quality for price, delivered direct to the door within days.

www.evesleep.co.uk

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based applications, which includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 18,000 customers in 203 countries and dependent territories.

For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com .

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

