Evaxion presents a new source of AI-derived immunotherapeutic targets strongly associated with the overall survival of cancer patients

SMI 10'686 -0.9%  SPI 14'022 -0.7%  Dow 32'030 -1.6%  DAX 15'143 -0.5%  Euro 0.9970 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'184 -0.3%  Gold 1'979 0.6%  Bitcoin 25'353 1.3%  Dollar 0.9166 -0.1%  Öl 76.3 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: Finma reagiert auf Kritik zur Abschreibung von CS-Anleihen - SNB-Chef: CS-Konkurs zu riskieren, wäre verantwortungslos
VW-Aktie schwächelt: Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge will Marge 2023 aufstocken
S&P stuft Commerzbank-Rating auf A- hoch - Commerzbank-Aktie im Minus
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Donnerstagmittag am Kryptomarkt
Sanofi-Aktie springt hoch: Sanofi verzeichnet Studienerfolg von Mittel gegen chronisch obstruktive Lungenerkrankung
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Evaxion Biotech A-S American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh Aktie [Valor: 59397177 / ISIN: US29970R1059]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.03.2023 12:55:29

Evaxion presents a new source of AI-derived immunotherapeutic targets strongly associated with the overall survival of cancer patients

Evaxion Biotech A-S American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh
1.42 USD 11.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Evaxion’s AI technology has led to the identification of new viral targets for cancer immunotherapy
  • This potentially enables treatment for patients with cold tumors, normally unresponsive to immunotherapy

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) ("Evaxion” or the "Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of AI-powered immunotherapies today announces that it has developed a new proprietary AI platform technology ObsERV™ to identify a new source of targets for personalized cancer therapy, potentially enabling treatment of patients that are currently considered unresponsive to cancer immunotherapy.

ObsERV™, Evaxion’s new proprietary AI platform technology, identifies patient-specific virus targets, so-called ERVs (endogenous retroviruses), expressed in cancer. Evaxion has demonstrated that overexpression of such ERVs is strongly associated with the overall survival of cancer patients, notably of patients that are normally considered unresponsive to immunotherapy. In addition, the Company has preclinically demonstrated complete tumor eradication in animal models when targeting ERVs.

CEO Per Norlén: 
"I am thrilled to share this exciting discovery, which may unlock the treatment of a much larger group of cancer patients. While there are efforts to develop cancer vaccines against ERVs that are shared between small groups of patients, we believe that we are the first in the world to use ERVs as targets for personalized cancer immunotherapy, broadening the scope tremendously.”

ERVs are remnants of ancient viruses lying dormant in our genomes. ERVs are often overexpressed in cancers but not in healthy tissue, making them visible to the immune system and hence a promising target for immunotherapy. Evaxion’s AI platforms for decoding the immune system have been the key to allowing the identification of patient-specific ERVs.

"Our AI platforms are continuously getting more powerful through machine learning. This ongoing, iterative improvement and the cross-pollination between our platforms for infectious disease and cancer has been essential for developing the new AI platform ObsERV. And it opens up a new treatment paradigm in cancer. Next step will be to turn this discovery into an AI-based drug development program that we intend to bring towards the clinic and to patients,” Per Norlén concludes.

Evaxion will publish a preprint next week, and on March 28, Christian Garde, Director of Bioinformatics at Evaxion, will present this data at the Immuno 2023 conference in London, UK (link here).

For more information, please contact:
Per Norlén, CEO
pno@evaxion-biotech.com

or:

Katrine Hertz Mortensen
VP, Communications and Public Relations
khm@evaxion-biotech.com
+45 3010 0203

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "target,” "believe,” "expect,” "hope,” "aim,” "intend,” "may,” "might,” "anticipate,” "contemplate,” "continue,” "estimate,” "plan,” "potential,” "predict,” "project,” "will,” "can have,” "likely,” "should,” "would,” "could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, risks related to: our financial condition and need for additional capital; our development work; cost and success of our product development activities and preclinical and clinical trials; commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product developed using our AI platform technology, including the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; our dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; our inability to enter into partnerships; government regulation; protection of our intellectual property rights; employee matters and managing growth; our ADSs and ordinary shares, the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, including inflation, and the effects on our business from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in the region surrounding Ukraine and Russia; and other uncertainties affecting our business operations and financial condition. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk factors included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Evaxion Biotech A-S American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Evaxion Biotech A-S American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:08 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG
10:39 UBS KeyInvest: Space Industry - Unendliche Weiten / Nike - Sportliche Resultate
09:15 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte unter Druck
09:13 Ein starkes Duo für die Energiewende: Wind und Solar
08:45 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell regiert die Märkte
08:34 SMI schwächer erwartet
21.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'092.28 18.86 T8SSMU
Short 11'297.18 13.84 CZSSMU
Short 11'726.20 8.84 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'686.33 23.03.2023 12:58:52
Long 10'230.39 19.55 5SSMJU
Long 9'990.74 13.66 CVSSMU
Long 9'511.34 8.49 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie fällt: UBS plant Vertragsauflösung von Klein - UBS kauft eigene Anleihen zurück und will keine neuen Aktien ausgeben
GameStop präsentiert schwarze Zahlen - GameStop-Aktie hebt ab
Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Aussagen: US-Börsen zum Handelsende verlustreich -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag mit Aufschlägen
Stadler Rail-Aktie profitiert: Auftrag von Trenitalia erhalten
Leitzinerhöhung: SNB hebt Leitzinsen deutlich an - Mehrere Banken erhöhen Kontozinsen
Credit Suisse-Aktie sinkt: Ausserordentliche Session zur CS-Übernahme im April - Wertlose CS-Anleihen rufen Anwaltskanzleien auf den Plan
US-Notenbank Fed erhöht Leitzins um 0,25 Prozent
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Vormittag schwächer
Novartis-Aktie schwächelt: Novartis gibt Pläne für grossangelegte Studie in Grossbritannien auf
Julius Bär-Aktie wieder tiefer: Julius-Bär-Manager verkauft Aktien für mehrere Millionen Franken

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}