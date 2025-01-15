Evaxion completes dosing in phase 2 trial with personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’700 0.0%  SPI 15’608 0.0%  Dow 42’518 0.5%  DAX 20’434 0.8%  Euro 0.9396 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’008 0.6%  Gold 2’686 0.3%  Bitcoin 88’389 0.3%  Dollar 0.9122 0.0%  Öl 80.3 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842
Top News
Richemont-Bilanz im Anmarsch: Das erwarten Experten
Goldman Sachs-Aktie im Aufwind: Goldman Sachs-Gewinn über Erwartungen
Krypto-Gefahr im NASDAQ 100: Bringt MicroStrategy die Indexfonds ins Wanken?
Microsoft: "Ära der zuverlässigen Quantencomputer" beginnt bald - D-Wave Quantum-Aktie & Co. wieder im Aufwind
Diese ETFs setzen auf Lebensmittel der Zukunft - und Schweizer Unternehmen spielen eine grosse Rolle
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Evaxion Biotech A-S American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh Aktie [Valor: 59397177 / ISIN: US29970R1059]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.01.2025 14:00:00

Evaxion completes dosing in phase 2 trial with personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01

  • Trial remains on track for completion and data readout in the second half of 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 15, 2025 - Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) ("Evaxion”), a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines, has now completed the dosing of all 16 patients in its phase 2 trial with the company’s lead asset EVX-01. Designed with Evaxion’s AI-Immunology™ platform, EVX-01 is a personalized cancer vaccine being developed as a treatment of advanced melanoma (skin cancer).

Dosing has been completed according to trial protocol and timelines, meaning the trial remains on track for completion and data readout in the second half of 2025. Coincidently, the first patient has now completed the trial and has had last visit according to the protocol. Patients will continue to be monitored and data collected.

"We are happy to report completion of the dosing in this important trial, demonstrating our strong capabilities in trial execution. Now we focus on carrying the trial through to completion and we are eagerly anticipating the full clinical data readout later this year. Based on the impressive data generated so far, we see that EVX-01 could potentially become a new and effective treatment option for advanced melanoma. With more than 300,000 new melanoma cases each year and significant medical needs, this offers great commercial potential for Evaxion”, says Christian Kanstrup, CEO of Evaxion.

EVX-01 is designed with Evaxion’s AI-Immunology™ platform and tailored to target the unique tumor profile and immune characteristics of each individual patient. It engages the patient's immune system to fight off cancer by mounting a targeted response against tumors.

The phase 2 trial investigates EVX-01 in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced melanoma (skin cancer). Each patient enrolled in the trial has received a unique vaccine designed and manufactured based on their individual biology.

Convincing one-year phase 2 data
Convincing interim one-year data from the trial was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in September 2024. Data demonstrated a 69% Overall Response Rate, reduction in tumor target lesions in 15 out of 16 patients, and a positive correlation between the AI-Immunology™ platform predictions and immune responses induced by the individual neoantigens in the EVX-01 vaccine (p=0.00013). Further, 79% of EVX-01’s vaccine targets triggered a targeted immune response, which compares very favorably to what is seen with other approaches.

About EVX-01
EVX-01 is a personalized peptide-based cancer vaccine intended for first-line treatment of multiple advanced solid cancers. It is Evaxion’s lead clinical asset.

EVX-01 is a personalized therapy designed with our AI-Immunology™ platform and is tailored to target the unique tumor profile and immune characteristics of each patient. It engages the patient's immune system to fight off cancer by mounting a targeted response against tumors.

In the completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT03715985), assessing EVX-01 in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor, eight of twelve metastatic melanoma patients (67%) had objective clinical responses with two complete and six partial responses.

In addition, vaccine-induced T cells were detected in all patients and a significant correlation between clinical response and the AI-Immunology™ predictions was observed, underlining the predictive power of the platform.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

Contact information 
Evaxion Biotech A/S
Mads Kronborg
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communication
+45 53 54 82 96
mak@evaxion.ai 

About EVAXION
Evaxion Biotech A/S is a pioneering TechBio company based upon its AI platform, AI-Immunology™. Evaxion’s proprietary and scalable AI prediction models harness the power of artificial intelligence to decode the human immune system and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Based upon AI-Immunology™, Evaxion has developed a clinical-stage oncology pipeline of novel personalized vaccines and a preclinical infectious disease pipeline in bacterial and viral diseases with high unmet medical needs. Evaxion is committed to transforming patients’ lives by providing innovative and targeted treatment options. For more information about Evaxion and its groundbreaking AI-Immunology™ platform and vaccine pipeline, please visit our website.

Forward-looking statement 
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "target,” "believe,” "expect,” "hope,” "aim,” "intend,” "may,” "might,” "anticipate,” "contemplate,” "continue,” "estimate,” "plan,” "potential,” "predict,” "project,” "will,” "can have,” "likely,” "should,” "would,” "could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, risks related to: our financial condition and need for additional capital; our development work; cost and success of our product development activities and preclinical and clinical trials; commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product developed using our AI platform technology, including the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; our dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; our inability to enter into partnerships; government regulation; protection of our intellectual property rights; employee matters and managing growth; our ADSs and ordinary shares, the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, including inflation, and the effects on our business from other significant geopolitical and macro-economic events; and other uncertainties affecting our business operations and financial condition. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk factors included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. 


Nachrichten zu Evaxion Biotech A-S American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Evaxion Biotech A-S American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Allison Transmission mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Allison Transmission mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:54 Five Things to Watch in Metal Markets in 2025
10:30 Ein ereignisreiches Jahr ist zu Ende – was könnte 2025 mit sich bringen?
09:33 Marktüberblick: Bank-Aktien vor Berichtssaison-Start gesucht
09:07 SMI stabilisiert sich
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Allison Transmission mit François Bloch
07:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neue Aufwärtsimpulse?
14.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf adidas AG, SAP SE, Volkswagen AG
14.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Roche, Sika, UBS
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’234.47 18.93 B5ES6U
Short 12’474.54 13.65 7CSSMU
Short 12’941.40 8.83 UH7BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’700.47 15.01.2025 14:04:33
Long 11’221.52 18.63 SSSMAU
Long 10’985.50 13.57 SSQMQU
Long 10’514.58 8.83 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple: Neue Prognose sieht XRP bei 15 US Dollar
Hoffnung auf schrittweise Zollerhöhung durch Trump: SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX letztlich höher -- Wall Street letztlich gespalten -- Börsen in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
u-blox-Aktie rutscht deutlich ins Minus: u-blox steigt aus Cellular-Geschäft aus
RWE-Analyse: So bewertet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. die RWE-Aktie
SGS-Aktie verliert, Bureau Veritas-Aktie stark: SGS bestätigt Fusionsgespräche mit Bureau Veritas
Citigroup prognostiziert: Diese Entwicklungen wird der S&P 500 am US-Aktienmarkt in 2025 machen
Von FANG zu BATMMAAN: Die nächste Generation der Tech-Giganten
BP-Aktie schwach: BP erwartet in Q4 Rückgang in der Förderleistung
Erste Schätzungen: Tesla informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Auric Minerals-Aktie im freien Fall: Beratungsvertrag verunsichert wohl Anleger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten