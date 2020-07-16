16.07.2020 22:00:00

Evan-Moor Launches Learning at Home Skill Sharpeners Bundles for Parents in Response to Uncertain Back-to-School Schedules

MONTEREY, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evan-Moor has partnered with parents and teachers for over 40 years, and we are excited to introduce a parent support bundle for at-home learning. The new Learning at Home Skill Sharpeners Bundles for grades PreK–6 are designed by experts to support children at home during hybrid school and home schedules. Until July 31, parents can purchase the bundles for 20% off with coupon code LAH20.

Each bundle provides parents with an affordable and easy-to-use at-home-learning curriculum. Perfect for children who need additional practice or want to advance their skills, the Learning at Home Skill Sharpeners Bundles help children practice important grade-level skills and stay on track with distance and hybrid school schedules.

"These basic skills workbooks provide the valuable practice children need to keep their skills sharp while learning at home! The practical guide for parents provides simple suggestions for how to structure the day to support children's academic, creative, and emotional growth."
-Lisa Vitarisi Mathews, executive editor at Evan-Moor Educational Publishers

Each at-home-learning bundle is aligned to current standards and includes:

  • Four full-color Skill Sharpeners activity books that practice essential subjects such as math, reading, language, and science. (144 pages each)
  • A downloadable parent guide packed with tips and teaching support, including organizing a daily schedule, fun hands-on activity ideas, reading strategies, math models, and suggestions for helping children manage stress and share their feelings.
  • Assessment pages to build test-taking skills and confidence.

Get more information on Evan-Moor's Learning at Home Skill Sharpeners Bundles for grades PreK–6.

About Evan-Moor Educational Publishers

Evan-Moor Educational Publishers has been "Helping Children Learn" since 1979, publishing high-quality resource materials for both teachers and parents across the PreK–8th-grade curriculum.

Learn more about Evan-Moor at http://www.evan-moor.com.

Visit our newsroom for the latest press releases and white papers at http://www.evan-moor.com/t/newsroom.

 

SOURCE Evan-Moor Educational Publishers

