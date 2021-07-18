Evaluate and Track Air Travel Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

|
18.07.2021 08:25:00
NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Travel will grow at a CAGR of 2.41% by 2024. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Air Travel requirements.
Get a Free Access to All This Market's Trends and Drivers
Air Travel Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Supply assurance
- Cost savings
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Category innovations
- Green initiatives
- Top-line growth
- Supply base rationalization
- Scalability of inputs
- Reduction of TCO
Sign Up for a Sample Air Travel Procurement Market Report: www.spendedge.com/report/air-travel-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report
This report evaluates suppliers based on coverage of travel destinations, value-added services, transparency in pricing, and references and clientele. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, sla nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.
Related Reports on Logistics, Warehousing and Transportation Include:
- Rail Freight - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global rail freight spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.
- 4PL - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: The 4PL will grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 5%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Refrigerated Trucking - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This market's prices will increase by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market..
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evaluate-and-track--air-travel-market--procurement-research-report-spendedge-301335757.html
SOURCE SpendEdge
Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen?
Der Klimawandel ist allgegenwärtig, immer mehr grosse Unternehmen setzen sich Ziele zur Dekarbonisierung auf die Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Thomas Leys, Investment Manager bei Aberdeen Standard Investment. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Thomas Leys Einblicke, ob man bei Anlageprodukte, die sich auf ESG fokussieren, mit Abstrichen in der Rendite zu rechnen hat und auf was man insbesondere achten soll.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX rutscht schlussendlich ins Minus -- US-Börsen haben nachgegeben -- Asiens Märkte letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit Abschlägen. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag etwas nach oben. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte letztlich ins Minus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}