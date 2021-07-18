SMI 12’027 0.4%  SPI 15’460 0.3%  Dow 34’688 -0.9%  DAX 15’540 -0.6%  Euro 1.0859 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 -0.5%  Gold 1’812 -1.0%  Bitcoin 29’240 0.6%  Dollar 0.9196 0.2%  Öl 73.3 0.0% 
18.07.2021 08:25:00

Evaluate and Track Air Travel Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Travel will grow at a CAGR of 2.41% by 2024. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Air Travel requirements.

Air Travel Market Sourcing and Procurement Report

Air Travel Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Supply assurance
  • Cost savings
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Demand forecasting and governance
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Category innovations
  • Green initiatives
  • Top-line growth
  • Supply base rationalization
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Reduction of TCO

This report evaluates suppliers based on coverage of travel destinations, value-added services, transparency in pricing, and references and clientele. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, sla nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

﻿

