+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020 19:00:00

Evallon Global Investment's Secondary Market Platform Connecting Private Investors With Direct Opportunities

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evallon Global Investment, the Hong Kong and New York private investment manager, has announced that its global secondary market platform has become more accessible for qualified private investors interested in capitalizing on early-stage equity placements.

The secondary market services typically reserved for Evallon's institutional clientèle are branching out to the public sector in response to a rising demand driven by the unprecedented success of unicorn companies, whose trend to delay the public offering of shares has created a fresh wave of activity within the secondary market place.

Early-stage companies with disruptive, compelling products and services attract much attention from private and institutional investors alike, and are able to raise significant early-stage capital to accelerate their development through the growth stage.

"The tech-unicorns of this modern age create such a buzz around their operating activities that everybody from the institutions to the people in the street want to be a part of the story. It is amazing to see how a small startup can attract billions of dollars of funding in a matter of years before being catapulted to the top of their field and leaders of their industry," commented Carl Sayers, Director of Global Business, Evallon Global Investment.

"As more of the most exceptional businesses hold off on listing, investor anticipation rises and, in turn, creates a demand for pre-IPO access to the equity. Here at Evallon, we connect this demand to the sellers of shares as they look to liquidate their equity through secondary market transactions."

As stock markets being to show signs of a recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, investment capital has begun to flow back in line with rising confidence. However, with all eyes on the risk of a second wave, the social BLM unrest, rising U.S.-Sino tensions and the U.S. presidential elections in the fall, there is a fear that the recovery may be short-lived once the true extent of a global recession becomes more clear.

Carl Sayers continued, "Investors have seen an almost V-shaped recovery in their equity portfolios since markets crashed in the first quarter of the year. We have advised our clients to crystallize their holdings and to proceed with caution with respect to their equity trading activities, simply because of the uncertain social and political scenarios at play during this time. As these scenarios play out, there are a number of private firms waiting to proceed with their plans to list publicly and we expect a flurry of activity in this respect during the second half of the year."

For further information, clients are requested to contact their advisor directly.

About Evallon Global Investment

Evallon Global Investment provides alternative asset management solutions to a global client base comprised of private investors and institutions.

CONTACT:

Paul Williamson

+1 917 795 8840

info@evallongim.com

Related Images

evallon-global-investment.jpg

Evallon Global Investment

Evallon Global Investment

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evallon-global-investments-secondary-market-platform-connecting-private-investors-with-direct-opportunities-301099327.html

SOURCE Evallon Global Investment

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.27
0.36 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.30 %
Swisscom 494.10
-0.28 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.55 %
Geberit 506.20
-0.59 %
SGS 2’423.00
-1.90 %
Novartis 78.07
-2.11 %
Adecco Group 45.77
-2.28 %
Roche Hldg G 318.90
-2.80 %
Alcon 55.10
-3.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:15
Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:04
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
10:00
Seven Observations Concerning the Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response
08:43
Stimmung droht zu kippen
06:14
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik schwächt sich ab / EUR/USD – Lage langfristig aufgehellt
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
23.07.20
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Genussscheine verlieren: Roche bekommt Coronakrise im Halbjahr zu spüren
Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie rutscht nach deutlichem Plus tief ins Minus
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Lonza steigert Gewinn und schreibt Spezialchemie zum Verkauf aus - Lonza-Aktie leichter
Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach
Währungsmanipulator: Schweiz dürfte auf der schwarzen Liste der USA landen
ARYZTA-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Aktionär Veraison erhöht den Druck
BB Biotech-Aktie kann von starken Zahlen nicht profitieren: Milliardengewinn dank Biotech-Hype
Daimler-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Milliardenverlust im zweiten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. Am Freitag prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB