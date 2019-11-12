+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.11.2019 11:39:00

Eutelsat Announces First Signing of Eutelsat CIRRUS Solution on the African Continent With Orao Telecom Congo

Regulatory News:

On the inaugural day of AfricaCom 2019, Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) announces a multiyear contract signature with Orao Telecom Congo for video capacity aboard one of its satellites located at 7° East, a privileged position for Africa. In a first for the African continent, Orao Telecom Congo has also signed up to Eutelsat CIRRUS; Eutelsat’s hybrid satellite/OTT delivery of channels.

Orao has selected a satellite located at one of Eutelsat's key positions to launch from mid-December a pay-TV bouquet of 15 channels featuring Congolese content made up of series, movies, sports, kids shows and news. The DTH bouquet will be broadcast to the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Orao will also leverage the Eutelsat CIRRUS content delivery platform to offer an OTT service aimed at the Congolese diaspora worldwide.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Alibaba Group Hldg. / Amazon.com Inc. / Zalando SE 50416225 60.00 % 15.00 %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 50549038 69.00 % 9.00 %
Amazon / Apple / Microsoft 50549037 59.00 % 9.00 %

François Mbilo Bompate, President of the Directors Committee of Orao Telecom Congo: "We are delighted to embark on our first satellite broadcast venture with Eutelsat as our trusted partner, bringing high quality, original Congolese content to viewers in DRC and further afield.”

Philippe Oliva, Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat; "We are proud to have been selected by Orao to launch its new TV offer. This contract is a reflection both of the unparalleled reach of Eutelsat’s 7° East orbital position over DRC, as well as its compelling portfolio of services and solutions enabling broadcasters to reach viewers worldwide via a satellite/OTT service.”

Eutelsat is exhibiting at AfricaCom in Cape Town from November 12 until November 14 on booth E35.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Dialog Semiconductor – vor dem Ausbruch?
09:15
Vontobel: derimail - Währungsgesichert und diversifiziert - Indizes mit 65% Barriere
08:41
SMI - Dynamik lässt nach
07:28
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Am Widerstand von 3.100 Punkten / Roche – Abwärtskorrektur voraus?
11.11.19
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. 16.81 0.21% Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Beyond Meat-Aktie im Fokus: Laut Analysten ist noch viel Luft nach oben
UBS-Aktie verliert: Rechtsstreit in Hongkong kostet UBS Millionen
Arbeiten Fiat und Tesla künftig zusammen?
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Lonza-Aktie verliert deutlich: CEO Marc Funk geht im Januar - VRP Baehny übernimmt interimistisch
Darum ist der Bitcoin keine Gold-Alternative
Barry-Callebaut-Hauptaktionär Jacobs trennt sich von Anteilen
Schmolz+Bickenbach nimmt Anpassungen und Ergänzungen an der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung vor - Aktie im Minus
Skandal in Zürich! Bankenkrimi schockt die Finanzszene

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kaum verändert -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt tritt am Dienstag auf der Stelle, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es mehrheitlich aufwärts. An der Wall Street zeigten sich die Börsen kaum verändert.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB