Eutelsat Announces First Signing of Eutelsat CIRRUS Solution on the African Continent With Orao Telecom Congo

On the inaugural day of AfricaCom 2019, Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) announces a multiyear contract signature with Orao Telecom Congo for video capacity aboard one of its satellites located at 7° East, a privileged position for Africa. In a first for the African continent, Orao Telecom Congo has also signed up to Eutelsat CIRRUS; Eutelsat’s hybrid satellite/OTT delivery of channels.

Orao has selected a satellite located at one of Eutelsat's key positions to launch from mid-December a pay-TV bouquet of 15 channels featuring Congolese content made up of series, movies, sports, kids shows and news. The DTH bouquet will be broadcast to the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Orao will also leverage the Eutelsat CIRRUS content delivery platform to offer an OTT service aimed at the Congolese diaspora worldwide.

François Mbilo Bompate, President of the Directors Committee of Orao Telecom Congo: "We are delighted to embark on our first satellite broadcast venture with Eutelsat as our trusted partner, bringing high quality, original Congolese content to viewers in DRC and further afield.”

Philippe Oliva, Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat; "We are proud to have been selected by Orao to launch its new TV offer. This contract is a reflection both of the unparalleled reach of Eutelsat’s 7° East orbital position over DRC, as well as its compelling portfolio of services and solutions enabling broadcasters to reach viewers worldwide via a satellite/OTT service.”

Eutelsat is exhibiting at AfricaCom in Cape Town from November 12 until November 14 on booth E35.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

