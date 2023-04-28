Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'420 0.5%  SPI 15'054 0.6%  Dow 33'778 -0.1%  DAX 15'831 0.2%  Euro 0.9839 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'332 -0.6%  Gold 1'988 0.0%  Bitcoin 26'199 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8940 0.0%  Öl 78.8 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
KI-Entwicklung macht Google-Chef Sorgen: Gesellschaft nicht darauf vorbereitet
Munich Re-Aktie steigt: Munich Re überrascht positiv
WACKER CHEMIE-Aktie gewinnt: WACKER CHEMIE mit Gewinnrückgang
Exxon-Aktie vorbörslich im Plus: Exxon kann Quartalsgewinn deutlich steigern
Gegenwind für die Kryptobranche in der Krypto-Hochburg Schweden: Steuererleichterungen für Rechenzentren werden abgeschafft
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Amazon645156Holcim1221405EMS-CHEMIE1644035Zur Rose4261528Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
ETF-Sparplan

28.04.2023 15:17:06

Eurosets and Estor announce a strategic partnership for the exclusive distribution of Polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy in France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg and Austria

LISBON, Portugal, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A strategic partnership between Eurosets - company based in Medolla (Italy) leader in the development, production, and commercialization of advanced medical devices - and Estor - company based in Pero (Italy), specialized in advanced blood purification therapies in different clinical areas mainly hemodialysis and intensive care, has been announced during EuroELSO congress (Lisbon, 26-29 April 2023) in regards to the exclusive distribution of Polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy (TORAYMYXIN® - TORAY, Japan) in selected european countries: France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxemburg and Austria.

This strategic alliance between Eurosets and Estor will further contribute to the advancement of Polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy, both in the area of post-cardiac surgery and in the general intensive care itself, so that Polymyxin B hemoperfusion can be available to a larger patient population in Europe.

Polymyxin B hemoperfusion is the reference complementary therapy for neutralizing endotoxin in human blood, combining the unique properties of Polymyxin B and blood purification therapy.
More than 250,000 patients have been treated with Polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy worldwide and more than 400 peer-reviewed articles are available in the literature.

"This strategic alliance between Eurosets and Estor represents a milestone that will contribute further to Polymyxin B hemoperfusion advancement in post-cardiac surgery and general intensive care for the benefit of patients in Europe,” said Dr. Mattia Corrado Bellaviti, CEO Estor.

"The partnership between Eurosets and Estor represents a strong alliance which could spread the key treatment and support patients with specific diseases, perfectly in line with the mission of Eurosets to help people go back to what they love most,” said Dr. Antonio Petralia, Executive Vice President & CEO Eurosets.

EUROSETS is a manufacturing and marketer leader focused on cardiopulmonary, ECLS, wound, and blood management with a deep experience in ECMO and mechanical circulatory support.

ESTOR, as a long-standing partner of TORAY, starting from Italy, became the reference company for the Polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy outside Japan and has significantly contributed to its introduction, clinical positioning, and validation in Europe.

Eurosets press office - Ilenia.franchi@elettrapr.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/012c2080-aed1-428c-971b-789a04f88048

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

​Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Zinn ist das am häufigsten übersehene Edelmetall in Zeiten der Energiewende. Wofür das Edelmetall benötigt wird und wie der Markt aktuell aussieht erklärt Dr. Thomas Bünger, CEO von First Tin heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

🔥🔥🔥Save the Date: Börsentag Zürich mit der 🎤🎥 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
►►► 30. September 2023

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:19 BNP Paribas: Von A nach B - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 03/2023
06:40 Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV
06:20 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – März-Top auf dem Prüfstand
27.04.23 Julius Bär: 13.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Rieter Holding AG
27.04.23 DAX 40: Bankensorgen reißen nicht ab – US-BIP im Fokus
27.04.23 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp haussiert
26.04.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
25.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Swatch, Swiss Life
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'834.60 20.00 SMIR9U
Short 12'117.24 13.33 CRSSMU
Short 12'571.81 8.70 0QSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'420.62 28.04.2023 15:26:43
Long 10'932.40 19.65 XSSSMU
Long 10'692.96 13.90 W8SSMU
Long 10'222.91 8.87 AOSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie und UBS-Aktie stabil: Neuer UBS-Chef Ermotti gibt bis 30. April Swiss Re-Präsidentenposten ab
EMS-CHEMIE-Aktie stürzt ab: EMS-CHEMIE macht im ersten Quartal weniger Umsatz - Aufwertung des Franken belastet
Wolfspeed informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
NEL ASA-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Umsatz von NEL ASA über den Erwartungen - dennoch Verluste
Amazon mit Umsatz und Ergebnis über den Erwartungen - Amazon-Aktie im Minus
Berichtssaison erreicht ersten Höhepunkt: US-Handel endet mit Aufschlägen -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen freundlich
US-Dollar mit längster Verlustserie seit drei Jahren - findet nun eine "Ent-Dollarisierung" statt?
US-Techtitel mit Zahlenflut: SMI dank Defensivausrichtung im Plus -- DAX wieder höher --Wall Street startet schwächer -- Asiens Börsen legen am letzten April-Handelstag zu
Novartis-Aktie tiefer: Novartis erhält Empfehlung für Cosentyx-Mittel
Santhera-Aktie im Sinkflug: Santhera rutschte 2022 noch tiefer in die roten Zahlen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit