EuropeFX Gearing up to Expand Client Base with Revamped Affiliate Program

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regulated FX broker EuropeFX has unveiled enhancements to its affiliate program, which expands the group's efforts to work with and target a much broader audience of marketing partners. The development is important as it provides access to a wide range of marketing tools and a full bevy of resources at disposal of those interested in promoting EuropeFX's offering.

The new EuropeFX Partners portal intends to help their affiliates and marketing partners grow acquisition in different markets through access to online and offline tracking software. They will also be able to make the most of the portal and its suite of reporting tools, as well as flexible commission schemes and an ad-serving functionality.

Partners will also be able to monitor their digital marketing campaigns to optimise affiliate channel performance and encourage program growth.

"These add-ons make for an invaluable tool for our affiliates as well. The EuropeFX offer represents an outstanding opportunity for affiliates to offer their referrals a trading environment with some of the best account add-ons in the industry," said EuropeFX CEO Keith Ioakim.

Cost per install campaign for eFXGO

Depending on the broker's partnership model, affiliates and introducing brokers either make money from a spread rebate deal, or cost per acquisition (CPA). Other brokers also offer a hybrid model through which both payment models are used. EuropeFX provides all these schemes and also went a step further, now allowing partners to run CPI (Cost Per Install) campaigns for its flagship trading platform, eFXGO, for an extra income opportunity and revenue stream.

Along with the expertise provided by their in-house team, the partnership department at EuropeFX will also help their partners in the implementation of campaign conversion strategies with end-to-end tracking and reporting capabilities. The overhaul of their affiliate admin portal also allows the retail broker's partners to target ad campaigns according to traders' geo-location, device, language, and various other criteria.

EuropeFX decided last month to cease providing investment services in the UK. The company's CEO revealed that it was his company's decision to stop onboarding and soliciting new UK clients as of June 4, citing "uncertainty of the markets and ongoing developments." He added that EuropeFX proceeded with the necessary notifications with the relevant regulatory authorities.

SOURCE EuropeFX