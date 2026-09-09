Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’805 -1.8%  SPI 19’510 -1.7%  Dow 52’510 -0.5%  DAX 25’576 -1.7%  Euro 0.9422 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’312 -1.6%  Gold 4’415 1.4%  Bitcoin 63’750 0.5%  Dollar 0.8096 0.0%  Öl 100.9 3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
So viel hätte ein Investment in Tether von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
Wie viel eine Investition in Dogecoin von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen hätte
Japan-Aktienrally von 2023 vor Wiederholung? Das sagt Bank of America
Februar 2026: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Rheinmetall-Aktie
Billionenschwere KI-Investitionen: JPMorgan sieht solides Fundament
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
09.09.2026 19:09:12

European Stocks Tumble As Middle East Tensions Lift Oil

(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled on Wednesday as escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed up oil prices sharply, raising concerns about inflation and potential interest rate hikes by central banks.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East after U.S. forces destroyed five Iranian tankers and Tehran retaliated by launching missile strikes in Jordan.

Brent crude futures climbed to $101.58 a barrel, hitting a multi-month high

Data showing an unexpected drop in French industrial production weighed as well.

The European Central Bank, which is scheduled to announce its monetary policy on Thursday, is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 1.41% down. The UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 settled lower by 1.31%, 1.66% and 1.94%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI closed with a loss of 1.8%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden ended notably lower. Greece and Portugal closed marginally down.

Finland, Norway, Russia and Türkiye ended modestly higher.

In the UK market, shares from mining and banking sectors were among the major losers. Anglo American Plc, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and Fresnillo ended notably lower.

Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered and Natwest Group declined sharply.

AutoTrader Group ended 4.7% down. Burberry Group, Melrose Industries, The Sage Group, 3i Group, M&G, Howden Joinery Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Airtel Africa, Standard Life, Smiths Group, Investec, IAG, Games Workshop, AstraZeneca and Rolls-Royce Holdings lost 2%-4%. AstraZeneca,

BP climbed 1.3%, while Shell ended just marginally up.

IG Group Holdings, Computacenter, Aberdeen Group, Pearson and GSK closed with modest gains.

Victrex, a supplier of high-performance polymers, soared more than 16% after lifting its full-year pre-tax profit guidance and appointing an interim CFO.

Energean, an international hydrocarbon exploration and production company, rallied nearly 10% as it posted a 45% jump in first-half profit.

In the German market, Rheinmetall shed more than 4%. MTU Aero Engines, Siemens, Heidelberg Materials, Hochtief, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Munich RE, Daimler Truck Holding, Beiersdorf, Deutsche Boerse, Henkel, Mercedes-Benz and Deutsche Post lost 2%-4%.

RWE bucked the trend and ended with a strong gain of about 1.7%. SAP and Qiagen closed with modest gains.

In the French market, Kering dropped nearly 5%. Capgemini ended about 4% down. Legrand, Saint-Gobain, LVMH, Safran, Schneider Electric, Daone, Thales, Publicis Groupe, Air Liquide, Michelin, Vinci, Hermes International, Airbus, Bouygues and Stellantis also declined sharply.

Data released by the statistical office INSEE showed France's industrial production decreased unexpectedly in July, dropping 0.4%, against expectations for an increase of 0.2%. Industrial production dropped 0.1% in June.

With total production, manufacturing output fell 0.8% but slower than the 1% decline registered in June. Output declined in almost all major branches of the manufacturing industry, except in coke and refined petroleum products.

In the three months to July, cumulative industrial output rose 0.8% from the same period last year. However, production fell by 0.4% in the manufacturing industry.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Bloom Energy - Aufstieg in die 1. Liga

Der Brennstoffzellenspezialist steigt in den US-Leitindex auf. Neben diesem prestigeträchtigen Erfolg spricht die Charttechnik für ein kurzfristiges Long-Engagement bei Bloom Energy.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Ameriprise Financial
✅ Schneider Electric
✅ ASM
✅ HSBC

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16:50 Logo WHS Mit Daytrading verdienen - So funktioniert’s - Kostenloses Webinar heute um 18:00 Uhr
09:20 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.09.2026
09:09 Novartis belastet erneut
09:00 Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch
08:34 Rohstoffe: aktiver Ansatz macht sich bezahlt
08:09 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Nachbörslich schwächer
08.09.26 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
08.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’633.08 15.28 S6CB3U
Short 14’713.78 13.99 SJUBNU
Short 15’279.34 8.93 SYBKYU
SMI-Kurs: 13’804.70 09.09.2026 17:31:24
Long 13’280.68 19.80 SOB7MU
Long 12’982.83 13.99 SDFBZU
Long 12’402.77 8.90 S0EBKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ATX-Wert voestalpine-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem voestalpine-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
Novartis-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Del-desiran verfehlt Studienziel bei Muskelkrankheit - Milliarden an Börsenwert vernichtet
Coinbase-CEO: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte auf bis zu 400'000 US-Dollar klettern
UBS-Aktie in Grün: Vorzeitige Rückzahlung von Anleihen angekündigt
Sandoz-Aktie letztlich stabil: Neue Wachstumsziele bis 2030 und 2035 - Investition in neue Biosimilar-Anlage
Warren Buffetts Wette gegen Hedgefonds: Der Beleg für passives Investieren
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Zurich-Aktie im Minus: Rückzahlungsoption für nachrangige Euro-Anleihe ausgeübt
Steigende Ölpreise belasten: SMI beendet Handel mit heftigen Abschlägen - Novartis bremst erneut -- DAX schliesslich robust -- US-Börsen schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Rückkaufangebot für sechs ausstehende Anleihen verdoppelt - Finanz-Lernplattform für junge Leute lanciert

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.