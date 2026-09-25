Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’946 0.3%  SPI 19’771 0.3%  Dow 51’775 0.8%  DAX 25’409 0.6%  Euro 0.9439 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’303 0.5%  Gold 4’294 0.4%  Bitcoin 69’511 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8280 0.0%  Öl 104.3 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539On113454047
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Abend
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Roche: FDA lässt Gazyva (Obinutuzumab) zur Behandlung Nierenerkrankung INS zu
KW 39: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KI statt Krypto: Lohnt der grosse Umbau der Bitcoin-Miner?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
25.09.2026 20:29:07

European Stocks Rise On Oil Decline, Middle East Peace Hopes

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Friday as lower oil prices and bond yields amid renewed hopes about an end to the Middle East conflict and potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz helped underpin sentiment.

Brent crude futures front-month contract fell to a low of $103.11 before recovering slightly, but still remained more than 2% down from previous close.

Washington Post has quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York that Iran has submitted a proposal to U.S. officials through mediators this week to end the Middle East war.

Despite differences over Iran, Taiwan and trade, Trump described the meeting as "great" and hailed the "truly great friendship" he has forged with his counterpart. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Xi's visit to the U.S. as a "great visit."

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.35%. The UK's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX gained 0.14% and 0.58%, respectively. France's CAC 40 ended 0.04% down, while Switzerland's SMI closed up by 0.29%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Türkiye closed higher.

Czech Republic, Iceland, Norway, Poland and Russia ended weak, while Denmark and Finland closed flat.

In the UK market, miners and banking sector stocks posted strong gains.

Lion Finance, Computacenter, Pershing Square Holdings, Standard Chartered, Fresnillo, Glencore and Smiths Group gained 2.2%-3.3%.

Aberdeen Group, IAG, 3i Group, Next, Lloyds Banking Group, Barratt Redrow, Endeavour Mining, Barclays, Anglo American Plc, Natwest Group, JD Sports Fashion, AstraZeneca, Polar Capital Technology Trust, The Sage Group, Spirax Group, AstraZeneca and Associated British Foods also ended notably higher.

Energy stocks Ithaca and BP lost 3.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Shell ended lower by about 0.8%.

Bunzl, British American Tobacco, GSK, Imperial Brands, Centrica, Convatec Group and BAE Systems also ended weak.

In the German market, Adidas, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank gained 2.7%-3%. Daimler Truck Holding, Siemens Healthineers, Bayer, Siemens, Deutsche Post, Volkswagen, Brenntag, Fresenius Medical Care, Allianz, SAP and Fresenius also closed with impressive gains.

HelloFresh tanked nearly 10% as the meal-kit company trimmed its outlook for the financial year 2026 after a sharper-than-planned cut in marketing spending undermined customer acquisition.

BASF ended down by about 3.6%. Scout24, BMW and Rheinmetall lost 1%-1.7%.

In the French market, Societe Generale gained about 3.5%. Accor, Stellantis, Credit Agricole, Teleperformance and Orange moved up 1%-1.5%.

TotalEnergies, Thales, Kering, Airbus, Danone and Pernod Ricard lost 1%-1.31%.

In economic news, German consumer confidence is set to fall in October as rising energy prices dragged down income expectations, monthly survey results of the NIM Consumer Climate powered by GfK showed. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell more-than-expected to -30.6 in October from -26.8 in September. The score was seen at -27.1.

Data from INSEE showed private payroll employment in France fell 0.1% quarter-on-quarter, or 24,300 jobs, to 21 million in the second quarter of 2026, confirming preliminary estimates and following a revised flat reading in the previous period. Compared with a year earlier, private employment was down 0.4%, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of year-on-year decline, though it remained 5.1% (+1 million jobs) above its pre-pandemic level.

A report from GfK Group showed the UK GfK Consumer Confidence Index rose to -13 in September from -14 in the previous month, reaching its highest level since August 2024. The reading came above the Reuters poll forecast of -16, adding to recent signs of resilience in the UK economy.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: On Holding - Ein explosiver Antritt

Der Sportartikelhersteller steigt in das Fussballgeschäft ein und setzt sich ehrgeizige Wachstumsziele. Nach diesen News hat die On-Aktie einen Sprint gestartet, der durchaus noch weitergehen könnte.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall

finpension wächst weiter und plant bereits den nächsten Entwicklungsschritt: Aus dem ursprünglich stark auf Vorsorge ausgerichteten Anbieter soll langfristig ein umfassender digitaler Finanzdienstleister werden. Eine angestrebte Banklizenz sowie Sparkonten und Hypotheken sollen dabei das Angebot erweitern.

Im Gespräch mit David Kunz und François Bloch erklärt Beat Bühlmann, Verwaltungsratspräsident von finpension, wie das Unternehmen weiterwachsen will und welche Rolle Technologie dabei spielt. Künstliche Intelligenz verändert bereits die Kundensuche, Softwareentwicklung und interne Prozesse – gleichzeitig bleibt die persönliche Beratung ein Thema.

Ausserdem geht es um ETF-Sparpläne, Vorsorge und Pensionskassen, die langfristigen Pläne von finpension und die Frage, warum der Wettbewerbsdruck auf traditionelle Schweizer Banken weiter zunehmen könnte.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

18:15 Logo WHS IonQ und NVIDIA: Beginnt jetzt die Quanten-Revolution?
15:48 UBS Logo ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
11:37 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
10:00 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf gesucht
24.09.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG
24.09.26 Silber statt Gold? Steht die Aufholjagd erst am Anfang?
23.09.26 finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’505.10 19.59 SSBLXU
Short 14’787.06 13.98 SNBHTU
Short 15’348.48 8.91 BSUBQU
SMI-Kurs: 13’945.71 25.09.2026 17:30:53
Long 13’363.14 19.87 SWBZHU
Long 13’057.28 13.77 SPSB7U
Long 12’504.91 8.94 S9OBOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Partners Group-Aktie bricht ein: Konzern erhält von EU-Kommission Genehmigung für Aroma-Zone-Übernahme
Rückenwind für die Novartis-Aktie: US-Gericht weist Klage gegen Pharmariese wegen Entresto-Generika ab
Devisenmarkt in ruhigen Bahnen - US-Dollar kratzt an 0,83 Franken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Experte: Bitcoin-Rally wackelt - jetzt Einstiegschance?
Volkswagen-Aktie dennoch höher: Einer Million VW-Autos in Deutschland droht Lenkungsausfall
TecDAX-Papier Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Carl Zeiss Meditec-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren
Goldpreis-Rally: Wohin steuert das Edelmetall als Nächstes?
UBS-Aktie springt an: Vergleich im Greensill-Streit mit IAG erzielt
Morning Briefing - International

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 39/26
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 39/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.