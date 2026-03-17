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Plus500 Depot
17.03.2026 18:38:13

European Stocks Move Mostly Higher Even As Crude Oil Prices Rebound

(RTTNews) - European stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday even as oil prices resume their rise amid fears over constrained supply.

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Western allies for rebuffing his request to send warships to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran entered day 18.

Iran has launched a series of attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), targeting Dubai's international airport and the Fujairah oil port, marking a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict.

"With plenty of chatter from politicians on the world stage, the oil price was back at the centre of things with Brent crude edging past $102 a barrel. This maintained pressure on central bankers about to deliver their update on interest rates," AJ Bell head of financial analysis Danni Hewson.

She added, "Markets don't expect the US, UK or the ECB to follow Australia's example and hike rates this time around, but there will be plenty sat at the table wishing they could turn back the clock by a couple of weeks.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index climbed by 0.7 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Trustpilot Group soared by 31 percent in London. After reporting strong full-year 2025 results, the online review platform said it expects revenue to grow "in the high teens" on a constant currency basis in 2026.

German life-science company Sartorius also showed a strong move to the upside, surging by 7.9 percent after setting new mid-term financial targets.

Meanwhile, Close Brothers slumped by 3.5 percent. After reporting a narrower loss in the first half of its financial year, the lender said it plans to cut 600 jobs by 2027 as part of its ongoing cost-reduction efforts.

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Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?

Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.

Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

13:10 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Infineon Technologies AG
10:01 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Sandoz
09:12 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank im Fokus
08:52 SMI zeigt leichte Erholungstendenzen
07:10 Hebelprodukte: Chance mit Risiko? Wir erklären Knock-out, Volatilität & Kosten. Jetzt Finanz.Punkt.
07:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Stabilisierung im Chart?
16.03.26 Roche modernisiert Kapitalstruktur und schafft den Genussschein ab
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’963.51 17.03.2026 17:30:00
Long 11’982.15 18.40 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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