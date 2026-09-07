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07.09.2026 19:35:25

European Stocks Close On Mixed Note After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors largely stayed cautious amid lingering concerns about U.S.-Iran conflict and its potential impact on global economic growth. Higher oil prices and possibility of a rate hike by the European Central Bank on Thursday weighed as well on sentiment.

Oil prices climbed higher following the United States' attacks on Iranian tankers and Tehran's threat of a new restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns about disruptions to energy flows.

Brent crude futures rose to $97.93 a barrel before easing to around $97 a barrel.

The pan European Stoxx 600 settled flat at 649.90. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.08% and Germany's DAX closed 0.15% down. France's CAC 40 gained 0.33%, while Switzerland's SMI tumbled 0.81%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Türkiye closed higher.

Belgium, Iceland, Ireland, Norway and Spain ended weak, while Denmark and Greece closed flat.

Technology stocks had a profitable outing amid renewed enthusiasm for AI following the launch of GPT-6 Astra by OpenAI. Energy stocks gained on higher crude oil prices.

In the UK market, Centrica and Standard Life moved up 2.2% and 2%, respectively. Smiths Group, Shell, BP, Admiral Group, Halma, Standard Chartered, Next and Diploma gained 1%-1.4%.

AstraZeneca edged higher after receiving FDA approval for its breast cancer pill camizestrant, marketed under the brand name Etcamah.

Entain closed nearly 3% down. Haleon shed 2.7%, while Intercontinental Hotels Group, St. James's Place, Fresnillo, Rentokil Initial, United Utilities Group, Relx, The Sage Group, Diageo and Associated British Foods ended lower by 1.5%-2.3%.

Unilever, Pearson, Melrose Industries, Severn Trent, BT Group, Pershing Square Holdings, Persimmon and Whitbread also ended notably lower.

In the German market, Infineon jumped nearly 7%. Hochtief gained about 2.5%, while RWE moved up almost 2%. Commerzbank, Siemens Energy, Continental, MTU Aero Engines and E.ON also posted strong gains.

Nordex soared 10% after Bank of America upgraded the stock's rating to "buy" and raised its target price to Euro 54 from Euro 50.

Hannover RE shed 2.7%. Clemens Jungsthofel, CEO of Hannover RE, said that growing uncertainties combined with intensifying competition are causing increasing headwinds for the reinsurance industry.

Qiagen, Munich RE, Vonovia, SAP, Beiersdorf, Rheinmetall and Adidas also ended notably lower

In the French market, Schneider Electric climbed 2.6%. Legrand also moved up by over 2.5%. STMicroelectronics, Hermes International and Societe Generale also moved notably higher.

TotalEnergies gained 1.6%, riding on higher oil prices and an announcement from the company that it has taken a series of major steps toward a final investment decision on the Papua LNG project in Papua New Guinea.

In economic news, data from the federal statistical office showed Germany's industrial production dropped 1.1% (month-on-month) in July, missing market forecasts for a 0.1% increase and reversing from a downwardly revised stagnation in June. It was the fourth monthly decline so far this year, mainly driven by a 9.2% plunge in automotive production following weeks of production shutdowns.

Revised data from Destatis showed the euro area economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter, with the gross domestic product growing 0.6% sequentially after remaining flat in the first quarter. The second quarter growth was revised up from 0.4% estimated previously.

On a yearly basis, economic growth doubled to 1.2% from 0.6% n the preceding period. The initially estimated growth for the second quarter was 1%.

France's official reserve assets rose to €380.69 billion at the end of August 2026 from €357.05 billion in July, marking the highest level since May. The increase was driven mainly by higher gold reserves, which climbed by €24.37 billion to €301.16 billion.

UK house prices declined for the first time since late 2023 in August, data published by Lloyds Banking Group showed.

House prices dropped 0.4% on an annual basis in July, marking the first decrease since November 2023. The drop followed a marginal 0.1% in July.

On a monthly basis, house prices slid unexpectedly by 0.2%, following a 0.1% fall in July. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.2%.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat

Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.

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Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Euronext
NEU✅ SEI Investments
NEU✅ Ameriprise Financial

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Swiss Life
❌ BNP Paribas
❌ Iberdrola

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’897.41 19.59 SXBVXU
Short 15’191.52 13.98 SLBZ3U
Short 15’762.72 8.94 S9BVAU
SMI-Kurs: 14’279.38 07.09.2026 17:31:59
Long 13’718.73 19.86 SZBKGU
Long 13’386.90 13.65 SJBMDU
Long 12’825.98 8.94 BSU9TU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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