07.01.2026 19:29:38

European Stocks Close On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - European markets closed mixed on Wednesday as concerns about geopolitical tensions and weak commodity prices weighed on stocks. Among the major markets, Germany outperformed.

Investors digested a slew of regional economic data, and looked ahead to some crucial reports from the U.S., including the non-farm payroll data.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 0.11%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 0.65%, and France's CAC 40 closed 0.16% down, while Germany's DAX climbed 0.54%. Switzerland's SMI edged up slightly.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Poland and Sweden closed higher.

Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia and Spain ended weak, while Turkiye closed flat.

In the UK market, Babcock International, LondonMetric Property, Segro, Barratt Redrow, IMI, Land Securities, Persimmon, Vodafone Group, British Land, Kingfisher, BAE Systems and Relx gained 2 to 4%.

Miners Fresnillo, Antofagasta and Anglo American Plc lost 4.8%, 4.4% and 3.3%, respectively. Endeavour Mining and Rio Tinto also declined sharply.

Energy stocks Shell and BP lost 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively.

Bank stocks Natwest Group and Standard Chartered ended down by 4.2% and 2.5%, respectively. HSBC Holdings, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group also settled notably lower.

In the German market, Zalando and Rheinmetall rallied 4.8% and 4.5%, respectively. Siemens, MTU Aero Engines, Heidelberg Materials, SAP, Vonovia, GEA Group, Siemens Energy, E.ON, Merck and Fresenius posted sharp to moderate gains.

Scout24, Deutsche Boerse, Beiersdorf, Fresenius Medical Care, Commerzbank, Mercedes-Benz, Adidas, Allianz, Deutsche Bank and BASF lost 1.4 to 4.4%.

In the French market, Thales surged 8%. ArcelorMittal climbed 4.5%, while Vinci, Safran, Capgemini, Airbus, Bouygues, Unibail Rodamco, Engie, STMicroElectronics and Dassault Systemes also posted strong gains.

Kering, TotalEnergies, L'Oreal, Publicis Groupe, LVMH, Hermes International, Pernod Ricard, Credit Agricole, Renault, Stellantis, EssilorLuxottica and BNP Paribas lost 1 to 3.3%.

In economic news, Data from Destatis showed Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in November, dropping by 0.6% month-on-month, in contrast to the revised 0.3% increase in October. Sales were expected to climb 0.2%. On a yearly basis, growth in retail sales eased to 1.1% from 1.6% a month ago.

Purchasing Managers' survey results from S&P Global showed Germany's construction sector expanded for the first time since early 2022 on rebound in civil engineering activity.

The construction Purchasing Managers' index posted 50.3 in December, up from 45.2 in November.

Data from Eurostat said, euro area consumer price inflation eased to 2.0% in December 2025, down from 2.1% in November, according to a preliminary estimate. This marks the lowest rate since August.

The HCOB Eurozone Construction PMI rose to 47.4 in December 2025 from 45.4 in November, signaling the softest contraction since February 2023, S&P Global said.

Data from INSEE showed consumer confidence in France rose to 90 in December 2025 from 89 in November, but remained below the long-term average of 100.

The HCOB Construction PMI in France edged down to 43.4 in December 2025 from 43.6 in November, marking the 43rd consecutive month of contraction. Looking ahead, sentiment among French construction firms deteriorated further, with expectations for activity over the next 12 months falling to the lowest level since October 2014.

The S&P Global UK Construction PMI rose to 40.1 in December of 2025 from the over-five-year low of 39.4 in the previous month.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Breite Verfügbarkeit von Wegovy-Pille in den USA treibt Novo Nordisk-Aktie erneut kräftig nach oben
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
DroneShield-Aktie nach Höhenflug leichter: Neuer COO bleibt im Blick - ADF-Partnerschaft wird fortgesetzt
Bayer-Aktie fällt trotzdem ins Minus: Sevabertinib bekommt Breakthrough-Therapy-Status in den USA und China
VW-Aktie sinkt: Volkswagen meldet stark rückläufige Absatzzahlen in den USA - VW-Töchter zu Rückrufaktion gezwungen
Gold und Small-Cap-KI-Aktien: Das sind die Anlagetrends 2026 laut einer Goldman Sachs-Umfrage
Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy
Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten
Top-Performer 2026? Darum setzt ein Analyst lieber auf NVIDIA-Rivale AMD
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: Barclays Capital vergibt höhere Einstufung

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:53 Aktien New York: Dow dreht nach Rekordjagd ins Minus - Nasdaq legt zu
19:32 Streik in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern - Landesamt warnt vor glatten Straßen
19:24 Wadephul erinnert USA wegen Grönland an UN-Charta
19:24 EU-Ratspräsident: 'Grönland gehört seinem Volk'
19:20 Litauens Präsident setzt auf deutsche Brigade ab 2027
19:15 Polen offen für Bundeswehrsoldaten bei Waffenstillstand
19:15 ROUNDUP: Wegner spielte beim Berliner Stromausfall Tennis - 'Kopf freikriegen'
18:57 Rubio: Treffen mit Dänemark zu Grönland nächste Woche
18:56 US-Regierung veröffentlicht neue Ernährungsrichtlinien
18:32 Bahn reduziert Fernverkehr im Norden wegen des Winterwetters