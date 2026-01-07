European Stocks Close On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - European markets closed mixed on Wednesday as concerns about geopolitical tensions and weak commodity prices weighed on stocks. Among the major markets, Germany outperformed.

Investors digested a slew of regional economic data, and looked ahead to some crucial reports from the U.S., including the non-farm payroll data.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 0.11%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 0.65%, and France's CAC 40 closed 0.16% down, while Germany's DAX climbed 0.54%. Switzerland's SMI edged up slightly.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Poland and Sweden closed higher.

Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia and Spain ended weak, while Turkiye closed flat.

In the UK market, Babcock International, LondonMetric Property, Segro, Barratt Redrow, IMI, Land Securities, Persimmon, Vodafone Group, British Land, Kingfisher, BAE Systems and Relx gained 2 to 4%.

Miners Fresnillo, Antofagasta and Anglo American Plc lost 4.8%, 4.4% and 3.3%, respectively. Endeavour Mining and Rio Tinto also declined sharply.

Energy stocks Shell and BP lost 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively.

Bank stocks Natwest Group and Standard Chartered ended down by 4.2% and 2.5%, respectively. HSBC Holdings, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group also settled notably lower.

In the German market, Zalando and Rheinmetall rallied 4.8% and 4.5%, respectively. Siemens, MTU Aero Engines, Heidelberg Materials, SAP, Vonovia, GEA Group, Siemens Energy, E.ON, Merck and Fresenius posted sharp to moderate gains.

Scout24, Deutsche Boerse, Beiersdorf, Fresenius Medical Care, Commerzbank, Mercedes-Benz, Adidas, Allianz, Deutsche Bank and BASF lost 1.4 to 4.4%.

In the French market, Thales surged 8%. ArcelorMittal climbed 4.5%, while Vinci, Safran, Capgemini, Airbus, Bouygues, Unibail Rodamco, Engie, STMicroElectronics and Dassault Systemes also posted strong gains.

Kering, TotalEnergies, L'Oreal, Publicis Groupe, LVMH, Hermes International, Pernod Ricard, Credit Agricole, Renault, Stellantis, EssilorLuxottica and BNP Paribas lost 1 to 3.3%.

In economic news, Data from Destatis showed Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in November, dropping by 0.6% month-on-month, in contrast to the revised 0.3% increase in October. Sales were expected to climb 0.2%. On a yearly basis, growth in retail sales eased to 1.1% from 1.6% a month ago.

Purchasing Managers' survey results from S&P Global showed Germany's construction sector expanded for the first time since early 2022 on rebound in civil engineering activity.

The construction Purchasing Managers' index posted 50.3 in December, up from 45.2 in November.

Data from Eurostat said, euro area consumer price inflation eased to 2.0% in December 2025, down from 2.1% in November, according to a preliminary estimate. This marks the lowest rate since August.

The HCOB Eurozone Construction PMI rose to 47.4 in December 2025 from 45.4 in November, signaling the softest contraction since February 2023, S&P Global said.

Data from INSEE showed consumer confidence in France rose to 90 in December 2025 from 89 in November, but remained below the long-term average of 100.

The HCOB Construction PMI in France edged down to 43.4 in December 2025 from 43.6 in November, marking the 43rd consecutive month of contraction. Looking ahead, sentiment among French construction firms deteriorated further, with expectations for activity over the next 12 months falling to the lowest level since October 2014.

The S&P Global UK Construction PMI rose to 40.1 in December of 2025 from the over-five-year low of 39.4 in the previous month.