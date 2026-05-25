|
25.05.2026 19:42:52
European Stocks Close On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Monday, and several markets climbed to multi-month highs amid rising optimism about Iran and the United States reaching a peace deal that could result in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
A sharp fall in crude oil prices helped ease concerns about inflation and growth.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that an agreement with Iran has been "largely negotiated" and details will be announced soon. However, later on Sunday, Trump told his representatives not to rush into any deal with Iran.
A U.S. official reportedly said that both the sides have in principle agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and that Tehran has agreed to dispose highly enriched uranium.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X that any final agreement would require dismantling Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities and removing enriched nuclear material from its territory.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said that Tehran is "ready to reassure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons."
The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.04%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 moved up 2.01% and 1.76%, respectively. The UK market remained closed for Bank Holiday. The Swiss market was also closed for a public holiday.
Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Türkiye closed higher, while Russia ended weak.
In the German market, MTU Aero Engines rallied more than 6%. Infineon, Daimler Truck Holding, Zalando, Deutsche Bank, Heidelberg Materials, Siemens Energy and Siemens gained 3%-4.5%.
Commerzbank moved up nearly 3%. Gea Group, Adidas, Vonovia, Continental, Siemens Healthineers, SAP, Volkswagen, Allianz, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, RWE, Hannover RE, Merck, Munich RE and Rheinmetall gained 1%-2.3%.
Deilvery Hero shares soared about 10%, lifted by an announcement that the company had received a takeover offer from Uber of Euro 33 per share, valuing the company's market capitalization at over Euro 10 billion.
In the French market, Safran jumped nearly 6%. STMicroelectronics, Societe Generale, Renault, Vinci, Accor, Schneider Electric, Saint-Gobain, BNP Paribas, Hermes International, Airbus, Stellantis and ArcelorMittal gained 2.5%-4.7%.
Kering, Air Liquide, Legrand, Bouygues, L'Oreal, Veolia Environment, Edenred, Dassault Systemes, LVMH, Credit Agricole, Eurofins Scientific, Thales, Pernod Ricard and Capgemini also posted strong gains.
Trading Signals: Deere: Kommt es zur Duplizität der Ereignisse?
Vor der Börseneröffnung in New York präsentiert der Traktoren- und Baumaschinengigant heute seine Semesterzahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass die Deere-Aktie dann ihre laufende Konsolidierung abschliesst und wieder Fahrt aufnimmt.Weiterlesen!
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASM
✅ Infineon
✅ HSBC
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSignale für Friedensvereinbarung: SMI in Feiertagspause -- DAX klettert über 25'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen wegen "Memorial Day" geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen fest - Rekordhoch in Japan
Die Schweizer Börsen blieben an Pfingstmontag geschlossen und auch in den USA wird aufgrund eines Feiertags nicht gehandelt. In Deutschland waren die Börsen hingegen geöffnet: Der DAX zeigte sich mit klaren Aufschlägen. Auch in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts.