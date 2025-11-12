Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’794 0.7%  SPI 17’627 0.7%  Dow 48’330 0.8%  DAX 24’381 1.2%  Euro 0.9243 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’787 1.1%  Gold 4’208 2.0%  Bitcoin 80’923 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7973 -0.4%  Öl 62.7 -3.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Alcon43249246Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292Sandoz124359842
Top News
ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie verliert: Werbe-Flaute zwingt den Konzern zur Senkung der Jahresprognose
Stadler Rail-Aktie höher: Stadler Rail sichert sich Grossauftrag von Nexrail
Talanx-Aktie mit Plus: Talanx erhöht Prognose - Gewinn soll 2026 bereits 2,7 Milliarden Euro erreichen
Ausblick: Enel verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Siemens-Aktie mit Plus: Siemens plant Abspaltung eines Drittels der Healthineers-Anteile
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
12.11.2025 19:21:48

European Stocks Close On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Wednesday, extending recent gains, amid hopes the U.S. government shutdown will end soon, possibly even by this Friday.

Expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month, and data showing a smaller than expected increase in Germany's consumer price inflation also contributed to markets' positive close.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.7%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.12%, Germany's DAX gained 1.22% and France's CAC 40 closed up by 1.04%. Switzerland's SMI ended up by 0.72%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed higher.

Netherlands and Russia ended weak.

In the UK market, SSE zoomed nearly 17% after Jefferies called the company's announcement of a £2 billion share placing, a positive mote. The company aims to use the proceeds to help fund its £33 billion investment program through 2030, focused on UK power networks and renewables.

Games Workshop gained about 6%. Burberry Group, Metlen Energy & Metals, Endeavour Mining, Airtel Africa, IAG, Melrose Industries, Fresnillo, Croda International, HSBC Holdings, Barclays, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, Smiths Group and Smith & Nephew also ended with strong gains.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey closed sharply lower after weekly average for number of private sales per site dropped 11 percent in key autumn period.

Experian closed down 4.48%. Auto Trader Group, 3i Group, LSEG, Relx, Hiscox, Berkeley Group Holdings, Informa, Next, RightMove and Tesco lost 2 to 4%.

In the German market, RWE soared nearly 9% after nine-month profit beat expectations.

Infineon surged more than 6.5% after the chipmaker significantly raised its 2026 sales target for the AI power supply segment. In the fourth quarter, profit was 231 million euros or 0.17 euro per share, compared to prior year's loss of 84 million euros or 0.07 euro per share.

Bayer gained about 6.3% after its third-quarter adjusted profit beat market view.

Heidelberg Materials, Brenntag, Commerzbank, Merck, Deutsche Bank, Zalando, BMW, Porsche Automobil Holding, Deutsche Post and Fresenius gained 1.7 to 5%.

E.ON and Scout24 closed sharply lower.

In the French market, Societe Generale climbed more than 3%. Publicis Groupe, BNP Paribas, Capgemini, LVMH, Engie, Renault, Legrand, Schneider Electric and Hermes International gained 1.7 to 2.8%.

Edenred ended down by 4% after the company warned that it would cut its 2026 profit guidance.

Data from Destatis showed Germany's consumer price inflation weakened in October after rising for two straight months. The consumer price index logged an annual increase of 2.3%, which was slower than the 2.4% rise in September. The rate came in line with the estimate released on October 30.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation held steady at 2.8%, as initially estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3% in October.

EU harmonized inflation weakened to 2.3%, in line with estimate, from 2.4% in September. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.3%, following a 0.2% in September.

Another data from Destatis showed that wholesale price inflation softened to 1.1% in October from 1.2% in the previous month. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices climbed 0.3%, slightly faster than September's 0.2% increase.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Parker-Hannifin
✅ JPMorgan Chase
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16:54 Holcim - Milliardenübernahme nicht genug, weitere Zukäufe geplant
11:56 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
10:05 Zoll-Hoffnungen beflügeln SMI
09:28 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.11.2025
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch
07:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 24‘000er-Marke zurückerobert
11.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf adidas AG
11.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Novartis, Roche, Straumann
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’345.20 19.25 BA8S6U
Short 13’597.74 13.81 SPZB3U
Short 14’147.07 8.64 BOKS7U
SMI-Kurs: 12’793.74 12.11.2025 17:30:54
Long 12’287.18 19.85 S5YBIU
Long 11’992.00 13.51 SRKBVU
Long 11’503.35 8.91 SK0BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rüstungsaktien unter der Lupe: Was RENK, Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und TKMS jetzt bewegt
Bayer-Aktie mit Plus: Bayer übertrifft Erwartungen trotz hoher Rückstellungen
Infineon-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Infineon hofft auf KI-Boom nach Umsatzrückgang
Auf und Ab bei DroneShield-Aktie: Anleger stecken nach Pannen-Meldung zwischen Hoffen und Bangen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Idorsia-Aktie in Grün: Idorsia mit positiven Studiendaten zu Aprocitentan bei resistenter Hypertonie
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone
NVIDIAs grösste Konkurrenten: Alphabet vs. Meta - Welche Aktie führt im KI-Wettrennen?
Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Swiss Life bleibt nach neun Monaten im Wachstumsmodus
ON-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig: Weiteres Redkordquartal und erhöhter Ausblick beflügeln

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:58 AKTIE IM FOKUS: AMD nähern sich Rekordhoch - Zielsetzungen bringen Kurssprung
19:53 ROUNDUP 2: Siemens leitet Trennung von Medizintechnik-Tochter Healthineers ein
19:45 ROUNDUP: Siemens gibt Healthineers-Aktien im Milliarden-Wert an Aktionäre
19:39 Veronika Bienert soll Ralf Thomas an Finanzressortspitze ersetzen
19:49 PVA TePla-Aktie: Jefferies senkt Kursziel und Bewertung
19:19 ROUNDUP/Wadephul: Trotz Korruptionsskandals weiter Ukraine-Hilfe
19:18 Regierung will Pharma-Standort stärken
19:17 Siemens leitet Trennung von Medizintechnik-Tochter Healhtineers ein
19:05 Deutschland unterstützt Initiative gegen Klimaleugner
19:01 ROUNDUP: Vogelgrippe - Rainer appelliert an Halter und dankt Institut