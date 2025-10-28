Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’360.1500 -1.3%  SPI 17’081 -1.2%  Dow 47’868 0.7%  DAX 24’279 -0.1%  Euro 0.9248 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’704 -0.1%  Gold 3’949 -1.0%  Bitcoin 91’323 0.7%  Dollar 0.7933 -0.2%  Öl 64.4 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Airbus SE veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: OMV legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: NEL ASA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: UnitedHealth stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: UBS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
28.10.2025 18:52:53

European Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Investors Await Central Banks Rate Decisions

(RTTNews) - European stocks settled mostly lower on Tuesday as investors reacted a slew of corporate earnings announcements, and awaited the interest rate decisions from several central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Investors also continued to monitor the developments on the trade front. U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in South Korea on Thursday.

Data showing a drop in German consumer confidence in the month of October weighed on sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.25%. Germany's DAX edged down 0.1% and France's CAC 40 lost 0.27%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.44%. Switzerland's SMI closed down by 1.34%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden ended higher.

Finland, Poland, Russia, Spain and Turkiye closed weak, while Austria, Czech Republic, Ireland and Portugal ended flat.

In the UK market, Airtel Africa soared nearly 16.5% after reporting profit after tax of $376 million for the six months ending September 30, 2025, a whopping jump from $79 million in the corresponding period last year. This performance was boosted by currency gains and successful strategy implementation.

HSBC Holdings climbed 4.6% after raising its profit outlook for 2025 despite reporting a 14% decline in third-quarter pretax profit. In the third quarter, profit before tax fell 14% to $7.30 billion from last year's $8.48 billion.

Looking ahead, HSBC now expects banking Net interest income to be $43 billion or better in 2025, reflecting increased confidence in the near-term trajectory for policy rates in key markets, including in Hong Kong and the UK.

Vodafone Group gained about 4.5%. Rolls-Royce Holdings, Barclays Group, Fresnillo, Antofagasta, Anglo American Plc and Standard Chartered closed higher by 2 to 2.5%.

Barratt Redrow ended nearly 2.5% down. Burberry Group, Rentokil Initial, LSE, Berkeley Group Holdings, St. James's Place, Bunzl, BT Group, Marks & Spencer, Experian, Whitbread, Ashtead Group, Segro and RightMove lost 1 to 2%.

In the German market, Symrise closed down by more than 4% after cutting its full-year organic growth outlook. Symrise AG, which reported third quarter revenue of 1.22 billion euros, compared to 1.26 billion euros, last year, with an organic sales growth of 1.4%, updated full-year organic growth outlook to 2.3%-3.3% from prior outlook 3.0%-5.0%; and reaffirmed EBITDA margin outlook of approximately 21.5%.

Symrise reaffirmed 2028 mid-term targets, aiming for an organic growth of 5% to 7% CAGR, and an EBITDA margin in the range of 21% to 23%.

Deutsche Boerse, Gea Group, Qiagen, Adidas, Beiersdorf, Hannover Rueck, Siemens Healthineers and Zalando lost 1 to 2%.

RWE, Mercedes-Benz, Deutsche Post, Siemens Energy, Deutsche Bank and E.On gained 1 to 1.6%.

In the French market, BNP Paribas closed lower by more than 4% despite reporting a 6.1% jump in third-quarter net income at 3.044 billion euros, compared to the year-ago quarter. The numbers fell short of expectations.

Vinci, Dassault Systemes, L'Oreal, Saint-Gobain, Eurofins Scientific, Sanofi, Bouygues, Schneider Electric and Accor ended with sharp to moderate losses.

Edenred rallied nearly 3.5%. Capgemini climbed about 1.7%. Stellantis, Publicis Groupe, Renault, STMicroElectronics and Air Liquide gained 1 to 1.7%.

On the economic front, German consumer confidence is set to continue its downward trend in November on weaker income expectations, survey data published jointly by NIQ/GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed.

The consumer climate indicator fell unexpectedly to -24.1 in November from revised -22.5 in October. The score was expected to improve to -22.0. The reading dropped to its lowest level since April amid continued geopolitical uncertainty and higher inflation.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Streaming-Aktien wie Netflix, Disney und Co. erleben turbulente Zeiten – kommt jetzt der Umschwung? 📉📈

In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia werfen wir einen Blick auf den aktuellen Stand des Streaming-Markts sowie auf mögliche politische Hintergründe bei geplanten Übernahmen. Tim verrät, wie er den europäischen Streaming-Markt einschätzt und in welche Titel er aktuell investiert ist – inklusive Oracle als Überraschungskandidat.

🔍 Themen im Überblick:
🔹Einschätzungen zu Netflix & Disney
🔹Europa im Streaming-Vergleich
🔹Potenzial für neue Übernahmen
🔹Oracles strategische Position
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

19:23 Logo WHS Starbucks Aktienanalyse vor den Zahlen – beim Geschäftsmodell dreht sich nicht unbedingt alles um die Kaffeebohne
15:39 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Rheinmetall AG
14:08 Givaudan – Luxusparfümerie setzt duftende Akzente
08:58 SG-Marktüberblick: 28.10.2025
08:22 SMI-Anleger weiter zurückhaltend
07:14 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips auf Richtungssuche
24.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Barry Callebaut
23.10.25 Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’916.45 19.12 UBSKMU
Short 13’174.46 13.71 JZUBSU
Short 13’698.38 8.70 UDYBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’360.15 28.10.2025 17:31:36
Long 11’873.21 19.87 SKTB3U
Long 11’578.86 13.64 BXGS2U
Long 11’065.11 8.82 BQFSFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Rot: Negativer Analystenkommentar belastet den Pharmariesen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Telekom und NVIDIA bauen Milliarden-Rechenzentrum - so reagieren die Aktien der beteiligten Konzerne
SMI schliesst tiefrot -- DAX zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Ausblick: NEL ASA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Bayer-Aktie verliert dennoch: Bayer erhält in den USA Zulassung für Elinzanetant
PayPal-Aktie mit Kurssprung: PayPal macht in Q3 mehr Gewinn
Supercomputer-Offensive: US-Energieministerium und AMD mit Milliardenpartnerschaft - Wie die AMD-Aktie reagiert
Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel - neue Rekorde -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
NVIDIA-Aktie dank Milliardendeal im Plus - Nokia springt zweistellig hoch

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:35 6.000 Menschen in Notunterkünften wegen Hurrikan 'Melissa'
19:35 Prien in Israel: Durch Rückschläge nicht entmutigen lassen
19:22 Aktien New York: Rekordrally setzt sich fort - Optimismus bei KI-Aktien
19:18 Berichte über israelische Luftangriffe im Gazastreifen
19:07 Amadeus Fire nach neun Monaten mit Verlust - Jahresziel bestätigt
19:05 Israels Verteidigungsminister: Hamas wird hohen Preis zahlen
19:05 Bericht: Rathauschefs warnen Merz vor Finanz-Kollaps
18:50 ROUNDUP: Merz kommentiert Frauen-Forderungen zunächst nicht
18:50 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Abwarten - FTSE 100 und Ibex 35 auf Rekordhoch
18:35 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX legt leicht zu - Warten auf US-Zinsentscheid