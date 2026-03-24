Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’516 1.0%  SPI 17’471 0.9%  Dow 46’271 0.1%  DAX 22’637 -0.1%  Euro 0.9161 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’581 0.1%  Gold 4’396 -0.5%  Bitcoin 55’092 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7909 0.6%  Öl 103.9 3.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Palantir-Aktie im Zwiespalt: Wenn High-Tech-Profite auf moralische Bedenken treffen
So viel Gewinn hätte ein Stellar-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
So viel Wert wäre mit einer Cardano-Investition von vor 3 Jahren verloren gegangen
Digitales Gold jagt echtes Silber: Das Duell um die Marktkapitalisierung
KI-Sensation 2026: Warum dieser unbekannte Player der NVIDIA-Aktie den Rang abläuft
Suche...
24.03.2026 18:50:04

European Stocks Close Mostly Higher After Volatile Session

(RTTNews) - European stocks swung between gains and losses on Tuesday amid conflicting reports on potential U.S.-Iran talks on ending the conflict. Despite some somewhat bright moments in positive territory, a few markets failed to sustain gains as higher oil prices and weak PMI data from Germany, France and the UK weighed on sentiment.

After U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Monday about postponement of strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure by five days, Iran said Trump's move was designed to lower energy prices and "buy time" for his military plans.

Oil prices climbed up sharply amid reports of huge explosions in Tehran and other cities, and Iran's denial that it held talks with the U.S. to end the war.

Meanwhile, Israeli Primer Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country is continuing strikes against Iran and Lebanon continue without p ause.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.43%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.72% and France's CAC 40 closed 0.23% up, while Germany's DAX edged down 0.07%. Switzerland's SMI ended 1.02% up.

Among other markets in Europe, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia and Sweden closed on firm note.

Austria, Belgium, Ireland and Spain edged up marginally. Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Poland and Türkiye ended sharply lower.

In the UK market, energy stocks BP and Shell gained 3.5% and 3.15%, respectively, as oil prices moved up sharply.

BT Group gained nearly 3.5%. Convatec Group, Games Workshop, Vodafone Group, 3i Group, GSK, Smiths Group, Airtel Africa, Admiral Group, National Grid, Lion Finance, Associated British Foods, Smiths Group, Mondi, Sainsbury (J) and Croda International also posted strong gains.

Miners Endeavour Mining and Glencore moved up 3.4% and 2.4%, respectively. Rio Tinto gained 1.7%.

Persimmon, JD Sports Fashion, Experian, Kingfisher, Babcock International, Metlen Energy & Metals, Haleon, Berkeley Group Holdings, The Sage Group, Rolls-Royce Group and Segro ended notably lower.

In the German market, Brenntag rallied more than 7%. BASF gained about 4%. Deutsche Telecom climbed nearly 3%, while Siemens Energy, E.ON, Beiersdorf, Fresenius Medical Care, Merck and Porsche Automobil also ended with strong gains.

SAP, Scout24, Bayer, Rheinmetall, Siemens, Adidas and Mercedes-Benz closed with sharp to moderate losses.

In economic news, preliminary data from S&P Global showed the S&P Global UK Composite PMI fell to 51.0 in March 2026, down from 53.7 in February and below expectations of 52.9. This marks the slowest output growth since September 2025, as both services and manufacturing activity weakened.

The S&P Global UK Manufacturing PMI eased to 51.4 in March 2026 from 51.7 in February, compared to expectations of a drop to 50.1, while the S&P Global UK Services PMI fell to 51.2 in March of 2026 from 53.9 in the previous month, firmly below market expectations that it would ease to 53 to mark the softest pace of expansion since September of last year.

Data from S&P Global showed the S&P Global Flash Germany PMI Composite PMI fell to 51.9 in March from 53.2 in February, compared to forecasts of 52. Germany's private sector activity fell to its lowest level in three months in March, with the Services PMI coming in at 51.2, down from 53.5 a month earlier. Meanwhile, manufacturing PMI climbed to a four-year high of 53.7 in March, rising from 52.5 in February.

Data from S&P Global showed the S&P Global France Composite PMI fell to 48.3 in March from 49.9 in February, worse than market forecasts of 49.3, according to flash estimates.

The services sector PMI dropped to a five-month low of 48.3 in March from 49.6 in February, while manufacturing output contracted for the first time this year, coming in with a reading of 48.5 for March, sharply down from February's 51.6.

The S&P Global Eurozone Composite PMI declined to 50.5 in March, down from 51.9 in February and below market expectations of 51.0, according to preliminary data.

The S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.4 in March 2026 from 50.8 in February, better than forecasts of 49.4, flash estimates showed. The S&P Global Flash Eurozone Services PMI fell to 50.1 in March 2026 from 51.9 in February, below forecasts of 51.1.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

US-Schulden, KI-Hype und Konsumdruck: Neue Risiken an den Finanzmärkten

Im aktuellen Experteninterview spricht Marco Ludescher, über die grossen Belastungsfaktoren an den Kapitalmärkten. Gemeinsam analysieren wir die wachsenden Risiken rund um US-Staatsverschuldung, KI-Investitionen, Private Credit, Immobilienmärkte, internationale Kapitalströme und die Frage, warum Gold und Rohstoffe wieder stärker in den Fokus rücken.

Darum geht es in dieser Folge:
– Warum die US-Schuldenlast zunehmend zum Risiko für die Märkte wird
– Weshalb sinkende Leitzinsen politisch gewünscht sind, aber nicht alle Probleme lösen
– Wie stark sich die grossen Tech-Konzerne für den KI-Boom verschulden
– Warum die Gewinne im KI-Sektor noch nicht mit den Investitionen mithalten
– Welche Warnsignale es bei Nvidia, Microsoft, Oracle und anderen Tech-Werten gibt
– Was hinter dem boomenden, aber riskanten Private-Credit-Markt steckt
– Warum auch Software-Aktien, Immobilien und Konsumfinanzierung unter Druck geraten
– Wie sich die Lage in China, Japan, Korea, Indien und Europa entwickelt
– Weshalb Deutschlands Industrie weiter an Wettbewerbsfähigkeit verliert
– Warum Gold, Silber und Rohstoffe aus Sicht von Marco Ludescher aktuell besonders spannend bleiben
– Welche Chancen er bei Öl- und Gasproduzenten in den USA sieht

Besonders spannend: Das Interview verbindet kurzfristige Marktturbulenzen mit dem grossen makroökonomischen Bild und zeigt auf, welche Entwicklungen Anleger jetzt genau beobachten sollten.

US-Schulden, KI-Hype und Konsumdruck: Neue Risiken an den Finanzmärkten

Inside Trading & Investment

14:58 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Comet Holding AG, Inficon Holding AG, VAT Group AG
12:11 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
10:16 SMI-Talfahrt fürs Erste gestoppt
10:11 Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) bereitet Privatmärkten Kopfschmerzen
09:08 SG-Marktüberblick: 24.03.2026
07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Tagesumkehr zum Wochenstart
19.03.26 US-Schulden, KI-Hype und Konsumdruck: Neue Risiken an den Finanzmärkten
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’000.93 18.92 BNRS1U
Short 13’231.86 14.00 BVJSJU
Short 13’749.82 8.79 SN2BBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’515.94 24.03.2026 17:31:17
Long 11’957.13 19.67 SFDB6U
Long 11’697.88 13.92 BAES3U
Long 11’178.49 8.82 BAOSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien-Boom: Rheinmetalls MARTE-Panzer im Blick- So reagieren HENSOLDT, RENK und TKMS
Xiaomi-Aktie im Fokus: Quartalszahlen liefern kein klares Bild
Rheinmetall-Aktie verliert: Konzern sieht Fortschritte beim F126-Grossprojekt - auch RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS im Blick
Iran-Krieg vor Deeskalation? SMI beendet Handelstag fest -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich in Grün
Gold sicher verkaufen: So sollte man sich auf den Gang zum Händler vorbereiten
Gewinneinbruch: Sinopec-Aktie fällt - Öl-Riesen BP, Shell und ExxonMobil uneins
Diese Länder produzieren am meisten Gold
KI-Sensation 2026: Warum dieser unbekannte Player der NVIDIA-Aktie den Rang abläuft
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch freundlich: Norwegischer Widerstand und Analystenskepsis im Fokus
Sonova-Aktie tiefrot: Trennung von Consumer-Sparte und neue Wachstumsziele

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 12: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.