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31.07.2026 19:14:10

European Stocks Close Mixed After Initial Move To The Upside

(RTTNews) - After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, European stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Friday.

The euro held near multi-week highs against the dollar after Eurostat data showed annual consumer inflation in the euro zone rose to 2.9 percent in July from 2.8 percent in June on higher energy costs, bolstering the case for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates again in September.

French consumer price inflation accelerated to 2.1 percent in July from 1.8 percent in June, according to preliminary estimate from INSEE. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 1.8 percent.

Elsewhere, U.K. house prices grew at a slower pace in July as geopolitical tensions and fears of interest rate hikes weighed on property demand, data from mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society revealed.

House prices registered an annual increase of 1.8 percent after rising 2.2 percent in June. Prices were expected to grow 1.9 percent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 Index jumped as much as 1 percent in early trading but turned lower as the day progressed, closing down by 0.1 percent at 649.19.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index also dipped by 0.3 percent, although the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

German sensor and radar maker Hensoldt plunged by 5 percent amid profit taking after recent strong gains.

Sportswear maker Puma also showed a significant move to the downside after posting lower sales for the second quarter.

Building materials group Holcim also declined despite the company surpassing its second quarter earnings forecasts.

GKN Aerospace owner Melrose Industries also tumbled after it warned of additional exceptional costs linked to chemical tank incident at its Garden Grove facility in the United States.

On the other hand, France's Saint-Gobain soared by nearly 7 percent after confirming its 2026 outlook.

Engie also surged by 4 percent. The utility raised its full-year guidance after reporting better-than-expected first-half earnings.

Lender Credit Agricole also show up by 4 percent after posting better-than-expected results for the second quarter.

Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant also rallied after it second quarter adjusted earnings beat forecasts.

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Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

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Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’918.72 19.72 S3PBUU
Short 15’230.35 13.71 S3CBQU
Short 15’778.53 9.00 SCRBEU
SMI-Kurs: 14’346.14 31.07.2026 17:30:53
Long 13’715.99 19.19 SYB31U
Long 13’408.00 13.71 SNB4VU
Long 12’850.13 8.94 S4KBXU
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