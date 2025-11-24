Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’654 0.2%  SPI 17’387 0.3%  Dow 46’559 0.7%  DAX 23’239 0.6%  Euro 0.9310 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’529 0.3%  Gold 4’092 0.7%  Bitcoin 71’357 1.6%  Dollar 0.8082 0.0%  Öl 63.1 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292
Top News
Keine Anpassungen: So sieht NVIDIAs Aktien-Portfolio im dritten Quartal aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA in Q3 investiert
Ausblick: Alibaba-Aktie präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Web3-Plattform DappRadar macht dicht - Token unter Druck
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
24.11.2025 19:07:49

European Stocks Close Broadly Higher On Fed Rate Cut Hopes, Ukraine Peace Talks

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Monday, lifted by renewed hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December, and signs of progress in Ukraine peace talks.

Bank, mining and auto stocks were among the prominent gainers.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.14%. Germany's DAX closed up by 0.64%, France's CAC 40 ended down by 0.29%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.05%. Switzerland's SMI climbed 0.17%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Poland, Spain and Sweden ended higher.

Denmark, Norway, Russia and Turkiye closed weak, while Netherlands and Portugal ended flat.

In the UK market, Fresnillo soared more than 9%. Endeavour Mining gained 4.2% and Glencore climbed 2.5%.

Easyjet, Standard Chartered, Polar Capital Technology Trust, IAG, The Sage Group, St. James's Place, Pershing Square Holdings, Barclays, Persimmon and Intercontinental Hotels Group also closed with strong gains.

BAE Systems, Airtel Africa, Marks & Spencer, SSE, Imperial Brands, Diageo, RightMove, National Grid, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Next, Babcock International, Haleon and Unilever declined sharply.

In the German market, Bayer jumped more than 11% after reporting positive study results for its anticoagulant asundexian.

Siemens Energy climbed about 5.5%. Infineon gained nearly 4%. BMW, Deutsche Post, Siemens, Fresenius Medical Care, Qiagen, BASF, Porsche Automobil Holdings, Mercedes-Benz, Daimler Truck Holding, Volkswagen and Beiersdorf also posted impressive gains.

Rheinmetall ended down by about 4.7%. Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Boerse and Henkel lost 1 to 1.6%.

In the French market, Stellantis climbed 3.5%. ArcelorMittal gained about 3.2%. Societe Generale, STMicroElectronics, Accor, Edenred, L'Oreal, Capgemini, Dassault Systemes, Legrand, Eurofins Scientific, Veolia Environment, Saint Gobain and Bouygues also closed on a firm note.

Pernod Ricard ended down by about 3.4%. Thales, Safran, Danone and Air Liquide were the other notable losers.

In economic news, results of a closely watched survey by the ifo institute showed German business confidence weakened in November as companies turned more pessimistic about outlook despite unprecedented fiscal policy U-turn.

The business climate index fell to 88.1 in November from 88.4 in October. The reading was expected to rise to 88.6.

The current situation indicator posted 85.6 in November, up from 85.3 in the previous month. Economists had forecast the score to rise to 85.5.

On the other hand, the expectations index dropped more-than-expected to 90.6 from 91.6 a month ago. The reading was seen at 91.4.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Könnte der aktuelle KI-Boom an den Börsen in einen Crash münden – ähnlich wie 1929 oder zur Dotcom-Blase? 📉💻

In diesem spannenden Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer sprechen wir über Parallelen zum historischen Börsencrash, die massive Überbewertung vieler Tech- und KI-Aktien wie Nvidia, Palantir oder Microsoft – und was das für Langfristanleger bedeutet. Ist der Hype finanziell überhaupt noch tragbar? Wie positionieren sich Insider und Grossinvestoren wie Warren Buffett oder Peter Thiel?

💬 Welche Risiken birgt der aktuelle KI-Hype?
💬 Was sagen Insiderverkäufe und Bewertungen über die Marktlage?
💬 Wie sollte man sich als Privatanleger jetzt aufstellen?

Ein Interview für alle, die sich fragen: Ist das noch Wachstum oder schon Wahnsinn?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Inside Trading & Investment

12:31 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Optimistische Ausblicke
10:29 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
20.11.25 Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929
20.11.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
20.11.25 Erweitertes Basiswertangebot mit «Foreign Exchange» (FX) und «Precious Metals» (PM) für Anlageprodukte
18.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Swisscom, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’197.28 19.43 BU9S6U
Short 13’467.94 13.73 BWCSGU
Short 13’979.35 8.83 ULESKU
SMI-Kurs: 12’654.12 24.11.2025 17:31:22
Long 12’148.83 19.29 SH7B4U
Long 11’871.12 13.58 SQFBLU
Long 11’393.33 8.99 SMJBRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie tiefrot: Preisdruck und gescheiterte Alzheimer-Studien
Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA in Q3 investiert
Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
Alphabet-Aktie im Fokus: KI-Boom, Buffett-Einstieg und starke Quartalszahlen treiben Kurs
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
TKMS-Aktie unter Druck: Anleger reagieren auf neue Analystenbewertungen
Julius Bär-Aktie tiefrot: Neue Compliance-Chefin & Ausbau im Nahen Osten
SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich höher -- Feiertag in Japan
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Top-Rankings

KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 47: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 47: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:17 Umweltschützer verschenken Kleidung von der Müllhalde
19:16 Auswärtiges Amt rät von Venezuela-Reisen ab
18:45 ROUNDUP 2: Lösung des Rentenstreits bis Jahresende?
18:40 Union hält am Ziel stabiler Krankenkassenbeiträge fest
18:39 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX erholt sich stark
18:34 GNW-News: CARBIOS unterzeichnet zwei weitere mehrjährige kommerzielle Vereinbarungen über die Lieferung von recyceltem PET mit führenden Unternehmen in der G...
18:22 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Moderate Gewinne - Rückenwind aus den USA
18:12 Spahn pocht auf Reformen bei der Rente
18:09 ROUNDUP 2/US-Handelsminister: Zolldeal für 'ausgewogene' Digitalregeln
18:06 FSB erschießt mutmaßliche Saboteure - Ukraine beschuldigt