SMI 12’103 -0.2%  SPI 16’803 -0.1%  Dow 46’254 -0.3%  DAX 23’611 0.4%  Euro 0.9348 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’472 0.6%  Gold 3’779 0.9%  Bitcoin 88’724 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8 -0.2%  Öl 67.6 1.6% 
Wie viel Gewinn ein Stellar-Investment von vor 1 Jahr eingebracht hätte
So viel Gewinn hätte eine Cardano-Investition von vor 1 Jahr eingebracht
Investment-Ideen abseits von KI und Zinsen: Portfoliomanager nennt Small- und Mid-Caps
Nach Bitcoin-Erfolg: BlackRock plant wohl tokenisierte ETFs
Goldpreis-Rally: Warum Goldman Sachs bis 2026 neue Rekorde voraussagt
23.09.2025 19:25:19

European Stocks Close Broadly Higher

(RTTNews) - European markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday with investors digesting the latest batch of regional economic data, and picking up stocks amid expectations of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

Data showing acceleration in Eurozone and Germany's private sector activity in the month of September, and NVIDIA's plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI aided sentiment.

NVIDIA announced on Monday that is plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to build next-generation AI data centers.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.28%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.04%, Germany's DAX advanced 0.36% and France's CAC 40 closed 0.54% up. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.19% down.

Among other markets in Europe, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed higher.

Belgium, Denmark and Turkiye ended weak, while Austria closed flat.

In the UK market, Kingfisher skyrocketed nearly 15% after lifting its expectations for the fiscal year.

Shares of real estate investment trust company Land Securities Land Securities gained about 2.3% after the company backed its annual outlook.

Convatec Group gained nearly 3%. Antofagasta, Howden Joinery, Marks & Spencer, Easyjet, Burberry Group, Endeavour Mining, BP, Barratt Redrow, JD Sports Fashion, Segro, Barclays and DCC gained 1.5 to 2.5%.

Smiths Group climbed up earlier in the session, buoyed by stronger annual profit and announcement of a higher dividend. However, the stock pared its gains susbequently, and closed lower by about 3.4%.

Metlen Energy & Metals ended more than 4% down. St. James's Place, AstraZeneca, Babcock International, British American Tobacco, Admiral Group, Compass Group, Aviva, Fresnillo and Reckitt Benckiser also ended notably lower.

In the German market, Adidas, Volkswagen, Infineon and Mercedes-Benz climbed 2.4 to 3.5%. Gea Group, Brenntag, Merck, Deutsche Post, Daimler Truck Holding and BASF also moved up sharply.

Henkel ended 2.6% down. Commerzbank, Deutsche Boerse, Covestro, Rheinmetall and Heidelberg Materials also ended sharply lower.

In the French market, L'Oreal, LVMH, Stellantis, STMicroElectronics and Teleperformance climbed 3% to 3.6%. Carrefour gained about 2.3%, while Kering, Edenred, ArcelorMittal and Capgemini moved up by 1.3 to 2%.

Sanofi, Safran, Societe Generale, Orange, Bouygues and Engie closed weak.

UK private sector output expanded at the slowest pace in four months in September amid deceleration in services growth along with continued contraction in the manufacturing production, flash survey results from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday.

The composite output index dropped to 51.0 in September from August's 1-year high of 53.5. Nonetheless, a score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. The expected reading was 53.0.

Higher levels of service sector activity once again contrasted with cutbacks to manufacturing production, the survey said.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 51.9 from 54.2 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall to 53.5.

The factory PMI decreased to a 6-month low of 45.4 in September from 49.3 a month ago.

Germany's private sector growth hit a 16-month high in September on a renewed upturn in the service sector, flash survey results from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday.

The HCOB composite output index rose to 52.4 in September, while it was expected to remain unchanged at 50.5.

The reading stayed above the 50.0 threshold for a fourth straight month and signaled the quickest expansion in the private sector since May 2024.

The stronger performance reflected a renewed increase in the service sector business activity that followed a slight decrease in August. The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to an eight-month high of 52.5 from 49.3 in the previous month. The reading was also above forecast of 49.5.

By contrast, the factory PMI declined to 48.5 from 49.8 in the previous month. The reading was seen at 50.0.

France's private sector showed fresh signs of weakness in September as output dropped at faster rates in both manufacturing and services, flash survey data from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday.

The HCOB composite output index fell unexpectedly to 48.4 from 49.8 in the previous month. The reading was forecast to rise to 49.9.

The score remained below the neutral 50.0 mark for a thirteenth straight month. Moreover, the reading signaled the biggest contraction since April.

There were renewed weakness in both manufacturing and services. The services Purchasing Managers' Index posted 48.9, down from 49.8 in August. The score was seen at 49.7.

Likewise, the manufacturing PMI slid more-than-expected to 48.1 in September from 50.4 a month ago. The score was expected to fall to 50.2.

The HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, edged up to 51.2 in September from 51.0 in August, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth but new orders stagnated after briefly expanding in August.

While the services sector pulled up business activity, the manufacturing sector slumped back into contraction, clouding the outlook.

Börsentag 2025: Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende?

Wall Street Zürichsee vs. Eurozone: Wer hat 2025 die Nase vorn?

In 🎙️ der Paneldiskussion zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Lars Erichsen @ErichsenGeld Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia , Thomas Kovacs ‪alias @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über den aktuellen Zustand der Schweizer Wirtschaft, spannende Blue Chip-Aktien, das internationale Marktumfeld sowie wichtige Trends in Branchen, Währungen und Krypto.

💡 Wie steht die Schweiz im Vergleich zu den USA und der Eurozone da?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten aktuell Potenzial?
💡 Und wie würden Profis 10.000 CHF, EUR oder USD heute investieren?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende? | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

18:30 Logo WHS D-Wave Quantum Aktie explodiert – was steckt hinter dem Quantenaktien-Hype?
12:09 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Apple Inc, QUALCOMM Inc, Micron Technology Inc
11:15 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
09:33 Marktüberblick: Autowerte unter Druck – Edelmetalle haussieren
08:36 SMI mit verhaltenem Wochenstart
06:09 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 200-Tage-Linie im Blick
22.09.25 Zukunftsperspektiven für Chemiekonzerne in einem wandelbaren Markt
22.09.25 Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende? | Börsentag Zürich 2025
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’619.72 19.56 U80SSU
Short 12’868.67 13.94 S2S3YU
Short 13’376.37 8.79 BKPSVU
SMI-Kurs: 12’102.61 23.09.2025 17:31:55
Long 11’597.30 18.66 BH8SXU
Long 11’351.53 13.55 BZ9S1U
Long 10’853.09 8.72 BNVSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK: So entwickeln sich Rüstungsaktien am Dienstag
Goldpreis-Rally: Warum Goldman Sachs bis 2026 neue Rekorde voraussagt
Plug Power-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Analysten-Upgrade beflügelt Brennstoffzellenhersteller
Santhera-Aktie bricht jedoch zweistellig ein: Santhera setzt sich nach deutlichem Umsatzplus im Halbjahr höhere Ziele
Nach Milliardendeal mit OpenAI: Experten sehen für die NVIDIA-Aktie noch mehr Potenzial
Berkshire Hathaway steigt aus: Warren Buffett verkauft alle BYD-Anteile - Aktie unter Druck
Bitcoin-Abflüsse auf Rekordhoch: Steht der Kryptomarkt vor einer Angebotslücke?
UBS-Aktie letztlich im Plus: Mit Frankreich im Steuerstreit geeinigt
TUI-Aktie fester: Sommergeschäft schwach, aber positiver Start des Winterprogramms
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
