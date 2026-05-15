Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’236 0.2%  SPI 18’707 0.1%  Dow 50’063 0.8%  DAX 24’055 -1.6%  Euro 0.9140 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’834 -1.7%  Gold 4’554 -2.1%  Bitcoin 63’273 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7864 0.4%  Öl 109.1 3.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Roche-Aktie fester: Gazyva vor Zulassung für neue Indikation in Japan
Valiant-Aktie etwas höher: Aktienrückkaufprogramm über bis zu 75 Millionen startet im Juni
NEL ASA-Aktie steigt deutlich - Analysten bleiben dennoch vorsichtig
Stellantis-Aktie tiefer: Milliardeninvestition in E-Auto-Produktion in Wuhan
So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Avalanche von vor 1 Jahr bedeutet
Suche...
eToro entdecken
15.05.2026 11:13:30

European Shares Tumble On Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - European shares were sharply lower on Friday, with inflation concerns and disappointment over U.S.-China trade talks keeping investors on edge.

After wrapping up his three-day visit to China, U.S. President Donald Trump said he will not be much more patient with Tehran.

Hormuz concerns persist despite Iran's Revolutionary Guards claiming around 30 vessels had crossed the strait since Wednesday evening.

The pan-European STOXX 600 tumbled 1.30 percent to 608.03 after climbing 0.8 percent on Thursday.

The German DAX slumped 1.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both fell by 1.3 percent.

Banks were broadly lower, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Lloyds Banking Group falling 1-3 percent.

Energy giant BP Plc gained 1.4 percent and Shell added 0.6 percent as Brent crude prices jumped to $107 a barrel amid rising tensions near Strait of Hormuz. In a lengthy Truth Social post, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he may resume the war against Iran after he returns from his trip to China.

LVMH shares fell 1.3 percent. The French luxury giant said it has signed a definitive agreement to sell the Marc Jacobs brand to WHP Global.

German telecommunications and web content provider Freenet gained nearly 1 percent after posting better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2026.

Unite Group declined 1.3 percent. The British student accommodation landlord reiterated its adjusted EPS guidance for full year 2026.

Centrica tumbled 3.1 percent. The British Gas owner has agreed to pay 20 million pounds into a redress fund following an investigation into its past prepayment meter installation practices.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Logitech: Die Richtung stimmt

Der Hardwarehersteller hat überzeugende Zahlen vorgelegt und möchte das operative Momentum beibehalten. An der Börse ist Logitech zwar zunächst an einem technischen Widerstand gescheitert - die Chance auf den Ausbruch nach oben ist aber intakt.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben

Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.

Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

Inside Trading & Investment

09:27 Marktüberblick: Anleiherenditen im Fokus
09:13 SMI wenig verändert erwartet
06:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Schwächere Tendenz
13.05.26 Europas Rüstungssektor zwischen Rekordzahlen und Korrektur
12.05.26 Julius Bär: 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
12.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
11.05.26 Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SAP SE-Aktie: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) vergibt Bewertung mit Buy
TecDAX-Papier AIXTRON SE-Aktie: Diese Dividendenzahlung sieht AIXTRON SE für Anleger vor
Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsende im Plus
Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Verluste
Neue Exportgenehmigungen treiben NVIDIA an - Aktie mit neuem Rekordhoch
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Freundlich mit Zurich im Fokus
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Donnerstagmittag höher
Weg von NVIDIA-, Micron-Aktie & Co: Infrastrukturanbieter als neue KI-Gewinner?
Bitcoin-Schock? Michael Saylor stellt Tabu bei Strategy infrage
Siemens-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Übernahmepläne und Analystenlob treiben die Aktie

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 26/20: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 26/20. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
KW 19: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.