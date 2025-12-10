European Shares Subdued Ahead Of Fed Rate Cut Decision

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Wednesday after recent comments from European Central Bank officials suggested a pragmatic, wait-and-see approach.

Investors also braced for the Federal Reserve's final decision of the year on interest rates after better-than-expected job-market figures underscored a still resilient labor market.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1 percent at 576.94 after ending 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both dipped by 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed.

TUI AG shares tumbled 3 percent. The holiday giant forecast more modest sales growth in the year ahead against a challenging trading backdrop.

Mining giant Anglo American rose about 1 percent after its shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of a merger of equals with Canadian miner Teck Resources Limited.

Insurer Aegon plummeted 8 percent following an announcement that it would relocate its legal domicile and head office to the United States.

Berkeley jumped 2 percent. The homebuilder maintained its full-year pre-tax profit guidance for fiscal 2026 despite posting weaker interim revenues and profits.