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08.06.2026 11:09:56

European Shares Slide As Bond Yields Surge On Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded lower on Monday as geopolitical tensions persisted, and robust U.S. jobs data led traders to ramp up bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike this year. Brent crude futures jumped nearly 5 percent above $97 a barre and Eurozone government bond yields scaled multi-week highs as Israel and Iran exchanged missile strikes, threatening hopes for a deal to end the Middle East war.

In economic releases, German factory orders logged a monthly fall of 3.8 percent in April, in contrast to the 4.5 percent increase in March, Destatis reported. Economists had forecast a fall of 2.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, orders grew 1.6 percent but slower than the 6.1 percent growth posted in March.

Separate data showed Eurozone's Sentix investor confidence improved to -13.4 in June from -16.4 in May.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.7 percent to 618.24 after falling 0.3 percent on Friday.

The German DAX fell about 1 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent.

Casino Group shares jumped nearly 6 percent. The French food and retail company has signed a new partnership agreement with the Zouari Family to speed up the expansion of its Franprix and Monoprix brands.

Bouygues shares fell over 1 percent while Orange rallied 2 percent. The companies alongside Free-iliad announced the signing of a pact with Altice France for the acquisition of SFR1.

Airbus fell 2.4 percent. The aerospace and defense major has been informing some customers of delays on A320neo series jets, which are due to be delivered in 2027 and 2028, Bloomberg News reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group advanced 1.5 percent after securing new orders totaling 255MW in the first two months of the second quarter.

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Trading Signals: Belimo: Der stille KI-Profiteur

Belimo steht selten im Rampenlicht der Börse, doch genau das macht den Hidden Champion spannend. Das Unternehmen profitiert von Energieeffizienz, Gebäudedigitalisierung und dem Boom der Rechenzentren. Nach der jüngsten V-förmigen Erholung ruft nun der Gipfel.

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3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Hochtief
✅ STMicroelectronics
✅ ASML

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Parker-Hannifin Corp
❌ Talanx
❌ Arista Networks

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:45 Marktüberblick: Sell-off im Technologiesektor
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05.06.26 Anlageprodukte auf SpaceX
05.06.26 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ABB Ltd, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Novartis AG
03.06.26 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’819.54 19.69 SV5BGU
Short 14’091.09 13.95 SRFB9U
Short 14’630.97 8.90 S5ZB6U
SMI-Kurs: 13’295.21 08.06.2026 11:07:35
Long 12’735.11 19.83 SOTBQU
Long 12’562.99 13.95 SJQBZU
Long 12’007.96 8.87 SIQBPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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