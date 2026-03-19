Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’765 -1.5%  SPI 17’804 -1.3%  Dow 46’225 -1.6%  DAX 23’502 -1.0%  Euro 0.9086 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’737 -0.6%  Gold 4’833 -3.3%  Bitcoin 56’377 -2.9%  Dollar 0.7928 0.0%  Öl 107.4 3.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526BACHEM117649372Swisscom874251Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Micron Technology-Aktie legt zu: Halbleiterkonzern übertrifft Erwartungen bei Gewinn und Umsatz
Mega-Fusion geplatzt: Kraft Heinz und Unilever waren wohl in Geheimgesprächen
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen
US-Notenbank belässt Leitzins bei 3,50 bis 3,75 Prozent
Formycon verschiebt Veröffentlichung des Jahresabschlusses auf April - Aktie unter Druck
Suche...
eToro entdecken
19.03.2026 06:41:49

European Shares Set To Fall As Gulf Tensions Escalate

(RTTNews) - European stocks may slump at open on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish hold and escalating attacks on Persian Gulf oil-and-gas infrastructure injected new uncertainty into the outlook for oil and gas prices.

After leaving interest rates unchanged, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his post-meeting press conference that the U.S. is seeing "some progress on inflation" but "not as much as we had hoped."

Fed officials' latest projections predicted a quarter point rate cut this year, but Powell warned that "you won't see the rate cut" if there isn't further progress on inflation because of the broader uncertainty linked to the Middle East conflict and President Trump's tariffs.

Earlier today, the Bank of Japan kept its rates steady at 0.75 percent as expected but warned that future developments in the Middle East "warrant attention".

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) will announce their policy decisions later in the day, with both expected to hold interest rates steady. Ahead of the BoE rate decision, the focus will be on the U.K. employment data. ECB President Christine Lagarde may strike a relatively hawkish tone to anchor inflation expectations as the bombing continues across Iran, Lebanon and the Gulf states.

Brent crude futures soared more than 4 percent above $112 a barrel while WTI crude prices traded 1 percent higher at $96.37 a barrel after attacks on energy facilities in Qatar and Iran.

Iran has threatened to attack energy infrastructure across Saudi Arbia, the UAE and Qatar "in the coming hours" after missiles had targeted its gas facilities at the giant South Pars field, the largest gas reserves in the world.

The UAE temporarily suspended operations at the Habshan gas facilities due to falling debris from interceptions of missiles.

Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the world's biggest LNG export terminal, suffered significant damage following a missile strike.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with the destruction of a gas field in case of new attacks on Qatar, adding that in case of repeated attacks, he is ready to act decisively.

The attacks on critical energy infrastructure rattled markets already reeling from the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the continued blocking of oil and gas exports from the Gulf region.

Beyond the focus on the war and inflation, U.S. private-credit market jitters may also keep investors on edge.

S&P Global Ratings lowered its outlook on Cliffwater LLC's flagship private credit fund to negative from stable, citing elevated redemption requests.

Asian markets were deep in the red as the Middle East conflict moved beyond headlines to hit the core of the global energy system, raising concerns about regional supply chains.

The dollar strengthened across the board and the yield on two-year U.S. Treasuries climbed two basis points to 3.79 percent as investors scaled back expectations for any Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026.

Gold traded higher above $4,850 an ounce after plummeting to an over one-month low on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks tumbled overnight while Treasury yields jumped as oil prices remained elevated, Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a more hawkish tone on inflation and data showed inflation at the U.S. wholesale level unexpectedly accelerated last month to 3.4 percent.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 1.5 percent, the Dow plunged 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 plummeted 1.4 percent to reach near four-month lows.

European stocks settled lower on Wednesday, failing to hold early gains as focus shifted to major central bank decisions.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 declined 0.8 percent. The German DAX lost 1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 0.9 percent and France's CAC 40 finished marginally lower.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen David Kunz und François Bloch mit Giulio Vitarelli, CEO des VZ Vermögenszentrums, über den Erfolg der VZ, den Unterschied zu klassischen Banken, die Rolle von unabhängiger Beratung und die Zukunft der Finanzbranche.

Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum die VZ seit Jahren stark wächst
Was das Geschäftsmodell von Banken und Versicherungen unterscheidet
Weshalb unabhängige Honorarberatung für viele Kundinnen und Kunden attraktiver wird
Wie die VZ Fachkräfte rekrutiert und intern ausbildet
Welche Rolle Deutschland, Pensionierung und Demografie für das Wachstum spielen
Warum künstliche Intelligenz den Berater nicht einfach ersetzt

Ein spannendes CEO-Interview über Pensionierung, Vermögensaufbau, ETFs, Beratung, KI und die Zukunft der VZ-Aktie.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ

Inside Trading & Investment

18.03.26 Ölpreise spielen eine wichtige Rolle
18.03.26 SMI setzt Erholung fort
18.03.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.03.2026
18.03.26 Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ
18.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Weiter aufwärts?
17.03.26 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Infineon Technologies AG
17.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Sandoz
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’291.62 19.94 BNMSCU
Short 13’576.22 13.79 SGPB7U
Short 14’089.07 8.88 SE3BRU
SMI-Kurs: 12’765.48 18.03.2026 17:30:23
Long 12’222.26 19.35 SO2B2U
Long 11’944.39 13.79 SZDBEU
Long 11’428.07 8.94 SPMBUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé tendiert am Mittag auf rotem Terrain
Stadler Rail-Aktie zieht kräftig an: 2025 wieder mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Höchstes Kursziel an der Wall Street: Analyst setzt auf die NVIDIA-Aktie
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum am Nachmittag mit Verlusten
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé am Vormittag mit Verlusten
Micron Technology Q2 Income Climbs
Swatch-Aktie rutscht ab: Konzern sieht sich auch 2026 mit grossen Herausforderungen konfrontiert
Swarmer-Aktie legt nach IPO-Raketenstart weiter zu: Drohnen-Entwickler im Fokus
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor Fed-Pressekonferenz

Top-Rankings

Diese Länder produzieren am meisten Gold
Im Jahr 2025 wurden weltweit insgesamt über 3'700 Tonnen Gold gefördert. Welche Länder produzier ...
Bildquelle: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.