SMI 13’834 -1.3%  SPI 19’028 -1.2%  Dow 48’905 -0.2%  DAX 24’638 -2.6%  Euro 0.9108 0.8%  EStoxx50 5’987 -2.5%  Gold 5’323 0.9%  Bitcoin 54’041 6.9%  Dollar 0.7793 1.5%  Öl 77.9 7.4% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
03.03.2026 06:35:18

European Shares Set To Extend Losses As Oil, Inflation Concerns Mount

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session as investors keep a close eye on the latest developments in the Middle East. U.S. President Donald Trump hasn't offered new details about the length or scope of the strikes on Iran that began over the weekend.

He laid out four objectives for the war and described the nuclear threat Iran poses.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also offered few details about the operation or the scope of duration of the war but claimed it will not be 'endless', framing the conflict as a "generational" chance to reshape the Middle East.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "the hardest hits are yet to come from the U.S. military" and that the next phase will be even more punishing on Iran than it is right now.

U.S. stock futures traded lower as investors awaited earnings from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike and retailer Target for direction.

Asian stocks were broadly lower, with Seoul and Japanese markets leading regional losses as the conflict in Iran entered its fourth day,

The dollar held gains from the prior session while gold traded above $5,350 an ounce on safe-haven demand.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury edged up to 4.04 percent as investors trimmed expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Oil prices continued to rise, with Brent crude futures trading up over 2 percent near $80 a barrel and WTI crude futures climbing toward $73 a barrel, after Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has closed the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial waterway for the movement of oil.

European natural gas prices soared as Qatar suspended operations at its Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, the world's largest LNG export plant.

Overnight, U.S. stocks recovered from an early slide to end mixed following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's subsequent retaliation.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent as Nvidia announced a $4 billion investment into two U.S. photonics players.

The S&P 500 finished marginally higher after a federal court rejected the Trump administration's efforts to delay legal proceedings linked to tariff refunds.

The narrower Dow dipped 0.2 percent as a survey showed U.S. manufacturing activity expanded at a slower rate in February.

European stocks tumbled on Monday after U.S. President Trump said the conflict with Iran will likely last four to five weeks and that the U.S. has the "capability to go far longer than that", raising concerns about a significant widening of hostilities in the region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 1.6 percent. The German DAX slumped 2.6 percent, France's CAC 40 plummeted 2.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.2 percent.

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .

Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen

Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

SMI-Kurs: 13'834.10 02.03.2026 17:31:15
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

06:34 ROUNDUP: USA und Israel rechtfertigen Krieg gegen den Iran
06:34 ROUNDUP/Gestrandete Urlauber: Wadephul ist 'guter Dinge'
06:34 ROUNDUP: Melania Trump leitet UN-Sicherheitsrat - Fragezeichen nach Auftritt
06:34 ROUNDUP: US-Botschaft in Riad angegriffen
06:32 Krebsvorsorge per Impfung - Experten rufen zu HPV-Schutz auf
06:31 USA: Weitere militärische Infrastruktur im Iran zerstört
06:31 Bei Flugumbuchung betrogen - Polizei warnt vor Fake-Hotlines
06:27 Trittin geht mit Merz' Iran-Kurs ins Gericht
06:23 Nouripour: Sorge um Zivilisten - Hoffnung auf Wandel im Iran
06:23 Netanjahu: Angriff auf den Iran war unumgänglich