Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’516 1.0%  SPI 17’471 0.9%  Dow 46’124 -0.2%  DAX 22’637 -0.1%  Euro 0.9153 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’581 0.1%  Gold 4’472 1.2%  Bitcoin 55’428 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7881 0.2%  Öl 104.5 4.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
GameStop-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Ergebnis überrascht positiv - Erlöse fallen enttäuschend aus
Börsen, Indizes, Aktien & Co.: Jim Cramer erklärt Anlegern das Marktgeschehen
Whitepaper-Check: Wann Quantenrechner für Bitcoins Verschlüsselung gefährlich werden könnten
Analysten-Check: Warum die Citi nach dem Warner-Aus bei Netflix mit einer Preiserhöhung rechnet
Neue ETF-Chance mit Human Capital: Smart investieren!
Suche...
eToro entdecken
25.03.2026 06:30:16

European Shares Seen Up Amid Reported US-Iran Peace Talks

(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to extend gains from the previous session on Wednesday as hopes grew for a de-escalation in the Iran conflict.

Oil prices were down more than 4 percent in Asian trade after U.S. President Donald Trump said that peace negotiations with representatives from Iran were ongoing and "they want to make a deal so badly"- a claim disputed by Iranian officials.

According to a New York Times report, the United States has sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war in the Middle East.

Israel's Channel 12 revealed that Washington was pursuing a one-month ceasefire under a mechanism being developed by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Axios said that the U.S. and a group of regional mediators are discussing the possibility of holding high-level peace talks with Iran as soon as Thursday, but they're still waiting for a response from Tehran.

As diplomatic efforts gather pace, Israel launched a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure across Tehran. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said they had repelled fresh drone attacks.

According to Iranian state television, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have fired missiles at Israel as well as military bases hosting U.S. forces in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain.

Asian markets were broadly higher and U.S. equity futures surged amid hopes of potential peace talks between the United States and Iran.

Gold jumped more than 2 percent to $4,568 an ounce, driven by a softer dollar and easing bond yields.

U.S. stocks ended lower in volatile trading overnight as benchmark Brent crude futures surged back above $100 a barrel and bonds fell amid lingering uncertainty over tensions in the Middle East.

After Iran denied that it had engaged in negotiations with the United States, President Trump reiterated that top U.S. negotiators and their Iranian counterparts have been engaged in "very, very strong talks," adding that Iran gave him a "very big present" as a gesture of good faith in talks. He pointed out that it was connected to the Strait of Hormuz flows.

In contrast, media reports claimed that Gulf Arab neighbors are considering joining the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran and that the U.S. plans to deploy approximately 3,000 troops to the Middle East to support a war against Iran.

Additionally, it was reported that Iran's military has started charging transit fees on some commercial vessels passing the Strait of Hormuz, establishing an informal toll on the world's most important waterway.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 dipped 0.4 percent and the Dow eased 0.2 percent.

European stocks fluctuated before closing mostly higher on Tuesday after the release of weak PMI data from the region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX finished marginally lower, while France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.7 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

US-Schulden, KI-Hype und Konsumdruck: Neue Risiken an den Finanzmärkten

Im aktuellen Experteninterview spricht Marco Ludescher, über die grossen Belastungsfaktoren an den Kapitalmärkten. Gemeinsam analysieren wir die wachsenden Risiken rund um US-Staatsverschuldung, KI-Investitionen, Private Credit, Immobilienmärkte, internationale Kapitalströme und die Frage, warum Gold und Rohstoffe wieder stärker in den Fokus rücken.

Darum geht es in dieser Folge:
– Warum die US-Schuldenlast zunehmend zum Risiko für die Märkte wird
– Weshalb sinkende Leitzinsen politisch gewünscht sind, aber nicht alle Probleme lösen
– Wie stark sich die grossen Tech-Konzerne für den KI-Boom verschulden
– Warum die Gewinne im KI-Sektor noch nicht mit den Investitionen mithalten
– Welche Warnsignale es bei Nvidia, Microsoft, Oracle und anderen Tech-Werten gibt
– Was hinter dem boomenden, aber riskanten Private-Credit-Markt steckt
– Warum auch Software-Aktien, Immobilien und Konsumfinanzierung unter Druck geraten
– Wie sich die Lage in China, Japan, Korea, Indien und Europa entwickelt
– Weshalb Deutschlands Industrie weiter an Wettbewerbsfähigkeit verliert
– Warum Gold, Silber und Rohstoffe aus Sicht von Marco Ludescher aktuell besonders spannend bleiben
– Welche Chancen er bei Öl- und Gasproduzenten in den USA sieht

Besonders spannend: Das Interview verbindet kurzfristige Marktturbulenzen mit dem grossen makroökonomischen Bild und zeigt auf, welche Entwicklungen Anleger jetzt genau beobachten sollten.

US-Schulden, KI-Hype und Konsumdruck: Neue Risiken an den Finanzmärkten

Inside Trading & Investment

24.03.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Comet Holding AG, Inficon Holding AG, VAT Group AG
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
24.03.26 SMI-Talfahrt fürs Erste gestoppt
24.03.26 Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) bereitet Privatmärkten Kopfschmerzen
24.03.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 24.03.2026
24.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Tagesumkehr zum Wochenstart
19.03.26 US-Schulden, KI-Hype und Konsumdruck: Neue Risiken an den Finanzmärkten
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’000.93 18.92 BNRS1U
Short 13’231.86 14.00 BVJSJU
Short 13’749.82 8.79 SN2BBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’515.94 24.03.2026 17:31:17
Long 11’957.13 19.67 SFDB6U
Long 11’697.88 13.92 BAES3U
Long 11’178.49 8.82 BAOSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien-Boom: Rheinmetalls MARTE-Panzer im Blick- So reagieren HENSOLDT, RENK und TKMS
Iran-Krieg vor Deeskalation? SMI beendet Handelstag fest -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich in Grün
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag nahezu unverändert
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall büsst am Dienstagnachmittag ein
Newron-Aktie verliert deutlich: Rote Zahlen und Pläne für die Wall Street
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
GEA-Analyse: Aktie von Deutsche Bank AG mit Hold bewertet
SKAN-Aktie rutscht ab: Zahlen sinken erwartungsgemäss
Diese Länder produzieren am meisten Gold
DEUTZ Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von DEUTZ

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 12: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.