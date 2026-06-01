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01.06.2026 07:38:39

European Shares Seen Tad Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening a tad lower on Monday as Tehran and Washington remain at odds over the removal of highly enriched uranium and the reopening of Strait of Hormuz.

Both sides have exchanged messages over the weekend seeking changes to a draft agreement aimed at prolonging a ceasefire.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington is close to securing a nuclear agreement with Iran, but Tehran insisted that such matters are not presently under discussion.

Iran has reasserted its control over Strait of Hormuz, declaring that all vessels must travel through designated routes and obtain permission from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

Addressing an online parliamentary session, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf stressed that Iranian negotiators had no trust in the enemy's words and promises.

The Speaker said that Tehran would not agree to any deal with the U.S. until the rights of the Iranian people were secured.

Elsewhere, Israel ordered troops to move further into Lebanon, expanding its ground assault in the battle with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that Washington is prepared to resume military attacks on Iran if a deal could not be reached.

U.S. stock index futures traded higher amid continued optimism over artificial intelligence.

During a keynote speech at the Computex technology conference in Taiwan today, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang introduced the new N1X processor, which features a custom 20-core CPU promising 1-pentaflop of AI performance.

"Microsoft and Nvidia are going to reinvent the PC," Huang said during the presentation. "This is the first completely re-engineered reinvented line of PCs that has happened in 40 years."

Asian markets were broadly higher as expectations for continued demand for semiconductors and AI-related gear offset lingering uncertainty over a possible ceasefire extension in the Middle East.

The dollar was broadly steady, gold was subdued at $4,517 an ounce and bond yields edged up ahead of speeches from several Federal Reserve officials and key U.S. manufacturing and May payrolls report due this week.

Japanese bond yields reached their highest level in 40 years following reports that the government is compiling a supplementary budget of around 3 trillion yen, or about $19 billion, to help households with the cost of living.

Brent crude futures rose over 2 percent above $93 a barrel, recovering part of last week's losses from a six-week low, amid uncertainty over the outlook for a peace deal to end the war in Iran.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing at new record highs on Friday as Dell raised its full-year guidance and President Trump said he would make a "final determination" on a preliminary deal to extend a ceasefire with Iran, reiterating that Iran "will never have a nuclear weapon or bomb" and the Strait of Hormuz must be open with no tolls and any mines destroyed or removed.

The Dow climbed 0.7 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both gained around 0.2 percent.

European stocks ended narrowly mixed on Friday after the release of mixed inflation data from the region and reports indicating fresh diplomatic progress aimed at easing U.S.-Iran tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched up 0.1 percent. The German DAX edged up marginally, while France's CAC 40 ended flat with a negative bias and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.

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Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

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In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’104.97 19.57 SRFB9U
Short 14’380.56 13.85 SQEBJU
Short 14’928.09 8.88 SJ1B5U
SMI-Kurs: 13’542.66 29.05.2026 17:31:09
Long 13’000.95 19.86 SVB5UU
Long 12’702.65 13.85 BSU9TU
Long 12’169.04 8.97 SBWBRU
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