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23.09.2026 07:40:27

European Shares Seen Tad Higher At Open As Oil Extends Slide

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Wednesday as investors keep a close eye on developments between the U.S. and Iran, and look forward to a crucial U.S.-China summit on Thursday, which could lead to new trade agreements amid escalating competition and restrictions on advanced technologies.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed support for a possible ban on diesel exports to address the issue of escalating energy costs, sparking debate among U.S. officials and energy experts about economic and global impacts.

European natural gas inventories have fallen to levels not seen since 2021, raising fears of a repeat of the 2022 energy crisis.

The U.S. dollar held near a two-month high after New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank's rate-control framework has worked well and can be adjusted as markets evolve over time.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that supply stocks have become more frequent and more persistent in recent times, and the Fed can longer simply "look through" them as transitory factors, hinting at further tightening.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said additional rate hikes may be needed to lower inflation. Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and Boston Fed President Susan Collins also stressed that inflation risks outweigh employment risks.

U.S. manufacturing and service PMI figures will be in the spotlight later today ahead of reports on initial jobless claims, new home sales, durable goods orders and consumer confidence due later in the week.

Asian markets were mixed ahead of the high-stakes U.S.-China summit. Gold traded below $4,350 an ounce on expectations of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve while Brent crude futures slipped toward $98 a barrel, extending losses for a sixth consecutive session on hopes for progress in U.S.-Iran talks.

Media reports suggest that Saudi Arabia has restarted its East-West oil pipeline and may have resumed exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu following drone attacks on September 11.

U.S. President Trump said officials held a "very productive" meeting with Iranian envoys but warned of dire consequences if no deal is reached.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as Treasury yields rebounded on expectations for further interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The two-year Treasury yield reached a fresh two-year high of 4.7879 percent after President Trump said that a deal with Iran may be possible after the midterm elections, but he may instead just decide to "annihilate the Islamic Republic" if no deal is reached. He also spoke of setting up a "large military presence" in Greenland.

The Dow dropped 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 finished marginally lower while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent to notch a record high close for a second day running amid the success of Meta's new AI agent and upcoming U.S.-China talks on artificial intelligence.

European stocks ended mixed on Tuesday following reports that Iran is ready to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.1 percent. The German DAX finished marginally higher and France's CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.3 percent.

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Trading Signals: Sandoz - Rückkehr und Rückenwind

Seit Anfang Woche darf sich der Generikahersteller „SMI-Mitglied“ nennen. Zum Indexaufstieg macht sich die Sandoz-Aktie daran, einen kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend zu knacken.

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Krypto-ETPs einfach erklärt – was passiert eigentlich hinter den Kulissen?

Krypto-ETPs ermöglichen Anlegern, über ein klassisches Wertpapier an der Entwicklung von Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin oder Ether zu partizipieren, ohne selbst Wallets oder Private Keys verwalten zu müssen. Doch hinter dem scheinbar einfachen Produkt steckt eine komplexe Infrastruktur aus Emittenten, Banken, Custodians, Market Makern und Börsen.

Im Interview mit Roman Wildhaber von der Bank Frick schauen wir uns an, wie Krypto-ETPs tatsächlich funktionieren, wie die physische Hinterlegung abläuft und worauf Anleger bei der Auswahl eines Produkts achten sollten.

Krypto-ETPs einfach erklärt – was passiert eigentlich hinter den Kulissen?

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’509.38 19.80 S2B9EU
Short 14’819.74 13.75 SL4BRU
Short 15’372.26 8.89 SPBYFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’953.39 22.09.2026 17:30:09
Long 13’359.28 19.25 SPB9EU
Long 13’080.71 13.96 S4BF7U
Long 12’501.31 8.89 SDDBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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