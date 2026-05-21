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21.05.2026 07:45:18

European Shares Seen Mixed As Traders Seek Clarity On Potential US-Iran Peace Deal

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening mixed on Thursday as investors weigh upbeat results from AI bellwether Nvidia against uncertain U.S.-Iran negotiations.

California-based AI chip giant Nvidia delivered blockbuster first-quarter results and forecast second-quarter revenue above consensus, fueling optimism that the tech rally has more room to run.

U.S. equity futures traded mixed ahead of Walmart's fiscal first-quarter earnings report, due before the opening bell later today.

Retail giant Target cautioned a tough macro environment ahead on Wednesday after raising its annual sales growth forecast for the first time in two years.

Asian markets were sharply higher as Nvidia earnings signaled strong AI momentum, SoftBank-backed SB Energy confidentially filed for an initially public offering in the United States, and Samsung Electronics reached a last-minute deal to avert its workers' union strike.

The dollar rally paused and U.S. Treasury yields eased from their 2007 highs, while gold was subdued at $4,532 an ounce.

Brent crude futures steadied above $105 a barrel after falling more than 5 percent in the previous session on optimism over a possible easing of Middle East tensions and expectations for a near-term restart of energy flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that talks with Iran are on the "borderline" between a deal and renewed strikes, and that Washington could wait a few days to "get the right answers."

Iran said it was examining a new U.S. proposal to end the Middle East war. President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran has "explored every avenue to avert war," and that "all paths remain open from our side."

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose sharply as oil prices and Treasury yields tumbled on President Trump's comments that the U.S. conflict with Iran is in the "final stages", raising hopes that tensions could ease and reduce pressure on global energy markets.

"We'll either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty," Trump said while leaving open the possibility of renewing military attacks against Iran.

Meanwhile, minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting revealed a noticeably hawkish tone, with most officials anticipating that interest rate hikes would be necessary if inflation persists above their 2 percent target.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5 percent, the S&P 500 advanced 1.1 percent and the Dow gained 1.3 percent.

European stocks closed near two-week highs on Wednesday amid hopes that the Middle East conflict will be resolved soon.

The pan-European STOXX 600 soared 1.5 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1 percent.

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Trading Signals: Adidas: Zeit für den Konter

Der Sportartikelhersteller ist operativ stark in das Jahr der Fussball-WM gestartet. An der Börse hat sich Adidas zuletzt stabilisiert. Mit einem Long Mini-Future können Trader auf ein Comeback des gebeutelten DAX-Titels setzen.

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

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20.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Gap geschlossen
19.05.26 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
19.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Geberit, Swatch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’904.40 19.23 B5HSYU
Short 14’180.02 13.71 SC7BZU
Short 14’704.76 8.91 S3OBDU
SMI-Kurs: 13’399.29 20.05.2026 17:30:37
Long 12’784.78 19.09 SI7B8U
Long 12’514.57 13.92 SJCBCU
Long 11’966.10 8.91 SRKBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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Zurückhaltung an Chinas Börsen - Nikkei klettert kräftig

Die Börsen in Asien finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt holte am Mittwoch anfängliche Verluste auf. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte im Verlauf ins Plus. An den US-Börsen ging es aufwärts.