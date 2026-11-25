(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening on a firm note on Wednesday as oil prices retreated despite Strait of Hormuz attacks and Ukraine's ongoing attacks on Russian oil refineries.

Regional gains, however, may remain capped to some extent as investors brace for today's U.S. inflation reading and a possible tariff announcement from the Trump administration to replace levies struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to announce new tariffs on India, China, and 14 other economies accused of supporting excess industrial production that hurts American companies.

U.S. stock futures ticked lower due to caution around richly valued technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks. Asian markets were mostly lower, with South Korea's Kospi falling almost 6 percent and Japan's Nikkei declining 3 percent, amid renewed doubts on AI trade's durability.

The U.S. dollar held steady ahead of the release of October PCE and Q3 GDP readings later in the day.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, is seen rising 0.3 percent month-on-month in October, the same pace as in the previous month, while the annual core inflation is expected to edge up to 3.2 percent from 3.1 percent in September.

The PCE inflation report along with other data on Q3 GDP, jobless claims, durable goods orders and personal income and spending, due later in the day might provide additional clues on the Fed's policy path ahead of its Dec. 8-9 policy meeting.

Markets currently expect a 96 percent chance of a 25-basis-point increase at the Fed's December policy meeting and a 4 percent probability of a larger 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Treasuries held steady after gaining in the New York session on haven demand. Gold was subdued at $3,537 an ounce after sliding more than 2 percent in the previous session.

Brent crude futures fell nearly 2 percent to $89.82 a barrel, giving back some of the previous sessions gain as traders weighed signs of rising supply against escalating attacks on vessels around the Strait of Hormuz.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed due to uncertainty about the AI trade and lingering inflation concerns.

Anthropic PBC shares dropped below their $83 IPO price and Nvidia gave back some of the gains from a rally sparked by Jensen Huang's return as CEO, triggering a sell-off across chipmakers.

Investors also weighed upbeat consumer confidence data against a hawkish speech by John Williams of the New York Fed as well as reports suggesting that the Trump administration is preparing to raise tariffs on China and dozens of other countries.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 dropped half a percent amid renewed concerns about spending on AI infrastructure and prospects of tighter regulations. The narrower Dow climbed 0.9 percent.

European stocks drifted lower on Tuesday after their strongest session in six months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7 percent as semiconductor shares gave back some the previous session's gains.

The German DAX tumbled 1.3 percent despite a measure of German business sentiment rising for a seventh straight month in November.

France's CAC 40 ended on a flat note after the announcement of a blockbuster U.S. acquisition by Sanofi. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent, dragged down by mining stocks.