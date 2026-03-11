European Shares Resume Sell-off As Iran War Rages

(RTTNews) - European shares were moving lower on Wednesday as oil prices regained strength after falling more than 11 percent in the previous session.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 2.6 percent in European trade and WTI contracts surged more than 4 percent as the fighting in Iran continued to rage on, with the U.S. and Israel exchanging air strikes with Iran across the Middle East.

On a light day on the economic front, data showed Germany's inflation eased as estimated in February as the increase in food prices slowed noticeably.

According to final data from Destatis, the consumer price index posted an annual growth of 1.9 percent in February, in line with the flash estimate.

EU harmonized inflation softened slightly to 2.0 percent in February from 2.1 percent in January.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.9 percent at 600.53 after rallying 1.9 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX fell 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down a little over 1 percent.

German consumer goods and adhesives maker Henkel tumbled 3.7 percent after reporting mixed fourth-quarter results.

Arms maker Rheinmetall slumped 4.5 percent after its 2026 sales outlook fell short of estimates.

State-owned utility Uniper rallied 2.3 percent after reporting strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Shares of British construction group Balfour Beatty soared 7.6 percent. The company launched a £200 million share buyback and raised its full-year dividend after reporting higher profits and a record order book.

Promotional products marketer 4imprint plummeted 8.2 percent after reporting disappointing 2025 results.

Life insurer Legal & General Group shares plummeted 5.4 percent despite 2025 results coming broadly in line with estimates and the company launching its largest-ever share buyback of £1.2 billion.