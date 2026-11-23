(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening broadly higher on Monday despite lingering worries over the artificial intelligence sector's ability to drive economic growth and the unresolved U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

Following Friday's sell-off in artificial intelligence companies, U.S. stock futures currently point to a sharply higher open later in the day ahead of a busy week for data releases and Thanksgiving holiday.

The PCE inflation report is due on Wednesday after last week's hotter-than-expected October inflation report.

Economists expect the Fed's preferred inflation gauge to have risen 3.8 percent in October from a year earlier. The core PCE inflation is seen climbing to 3.2 percent.

As rate hike worries mount, the Fed's Beige Book survey results and the revised Q3 GDP data will provide further clarity on the Fed's monetary policy path.

According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, the odds of a 25-bps rate hike at the Fed's next meeting in December currently stands at 95 percent.

On the earnings front, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Analog Devices are among the prominent companies due to unveil their quarterly results this week.

Asian stocks were broadly lower, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday.

U.S. Treasury bond futures fell in Asian trading and the Japanese yen weakened as demand for haven assets ebbed.

Brent crude futures traded slightly higher at $92.80 a barrel after three weeks of declines on expectations of rising global supply.

Gold jumped more than 2 percent to $3,617 an ounce after suffering its worst weekly decline since the pandemic.

The U.S. dollar eased off from a 19-month high after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the U.S. central bank risks hurting the world's largest economy by overtightening policy.

U.S. stocks slumped on Friday as AI and semiconductor shares sold off sharply on fears about the viability of the AI investment wave.

Inflation worries also kept investors nervous after Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said the Fed's current policy stance isn't doing enough to lean against a bout of inflation that is spreading to more parts of the economy.

The S&P 500 and the Dow plunged 3.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, logging their largest weekly percentage losses since April 2025 and closing in correction territory.

The Nasdaq Composite plummeted 5.3 percent, posting its largest weekly drop since March 2020 and erasing all of its 2026 gains.

European stocks fell sharply on Friday and posted their steepest weekly decline since late March 2025, reflecting waning enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-related bets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 2 percent to close at a six-week low. The German DAX tumbled 2.6 percent, France's CAC 40 lost 1.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 1 percent.