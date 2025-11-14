Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’761 -0.3%  SPI 17’545 -0.5%  Dow 47’457 -1.7%  DAX 24’042 -1.4%  Euro 0.9224 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’743 -0.8%  Gold 4’188 0.4%  Bitcoin 77’198 -2.4%  Dollar 0.7919 -0.1%  Öl 64.0 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Siemens827766Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Top News
Enel wird optimistischer: Höherer Gewinnausblick
Trotz Mini-Umsatz: Virgin Galactic-Aktie feiert sinkenden Verlust
Philosophie von Dan Price: So wird man erfolgreich im Job
Siemens Energy-Aktie denoch tiefer: Mittelfristige Prognose wird optimistischer
Amrize-Aktie: Neues "Made in America"-Label für US-Baufirmen
Suche...
eToro entdecken
14.11.2025 06:47:15

European Shares Likely To Open On Subdued Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening on a sluggish note Friday as uncertainty persists over Fed rate cuts and elevated technology valuation concerns loomed.

Following the U.S. government reopening, the focus has not shifted back to inflation and growth risks.

In the absence of reliable economic data, the chances of a December Fed rate cut have plunged to 50.7 percent from 62.9 percent on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

The release of reports on U.S. producer prices and retail sales along with Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Schmid's speech on monetary policy and the economic outlook will be in the spotlight later today.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan and Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic are also scheduled to speak at separate events.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the Trump administration is readying substantial tariff cuts to help reduce high food prices.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reported that Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have ditched their manifesto-busting plan to increase income tax rates ahead of the upcoming Budget.

Asian markets were broadly lower as a slew of Chinese data signalled a further loss of momentum in October.

Data showed industrial production rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in the month, falling shy of expectations for an increase of 5.5 percent and down from 6.5 percent in September.

Retail sales were up 2.9 percent - exceeding expectations for 2.7 percent after rising 3.0 percent in the previous month.

Fixed asset investment fell 1.7 percent from last year, missing forecasts for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 0.5 percent drop a month earlier.

The jobless rate came in at 5.1 percent versus expectations for 5.2 percent. House prices fell 2.2 percent year-on-year, matching September's decline.

The dollar held losses, helping gold edge up toward $4,200 an ounce. Oil prices jumped nearly 2 percent after Novorossiysk was attacked by drones, damaging the oil terminal at the Sheshkharis transshipment complex and causing a fire.

U.S. stocks tumbled overnight, with the major indexes logging their weakest session in a month, as valuation concerns returned to the fore and mixed comments from Fed officials prompted investors to dial back expectations of interest-rate cuts.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated a delay in $50 billion spending and a 1.5 percentage point drop in GDP due to the shutdown.

Adding to the economic uncertainty, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the October jobs and consumer price inflation reports are "likely never being released" as a result of the shutdown.

Separately, Kevin Hassett, President Trump's top economic advisor, said the October jobs reports will be released without a reading of the unemployment rate.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 2.3 percent while the S&P 500 and the Dow both fell around 1.7 percent.

European stocks closed lower on Thursday as the longest government shutdown in United States history ended but the final agreement left major policy questions unresolved.

The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.6 percent. The German DAX lost 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 slid 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 1.1 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Parker-Hannifin
✅ JPMorgan Chase
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13.11.25 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
13.11.25 SMI weiter im Rally-Modus
13.11.25 Marktüberblick: RWE-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
13.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Deutschland – Kurs Richtung Aufschwung/GLP-1 – Umkämpfter Milliardenmarkt
12.11.25 Holcim - Milliardenübernahme nicht genug, weitere Zukäufe geplant
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
12.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch
11.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Novartis, Roche, Straumann
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’287.16 19.68 S9GB1U
Short 13’560.01 13.76 UJOBSU
Short 14’050.63 8.98 SXXBOU
SMI-Kurs: 12’761.43 13.11.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’225.35 19.38 S1FBXU
Long 11’966.08 13.91 SRQB1U
Long 11’443.38 8.92 SS5BFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DroneShield-Aktie bricht um über 30 Prozent ein: Grosse Insiderverkäufe belasten den Kurs
Siemens-Aktie im Minus: Siemens plant Abspaltung eines Drittels der Healthineers-Anteile
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie mit Kursrutsch nach schwacher Bilanz - Experten zeigen sich dennoch optimistisch
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain
RENK-Aktie höher: Rüstungsboom sorgt für Rekordaufträge und kräftiges Gewinnplus
pbb-Aktie in Rot: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank rechnet 2025 mit Vorsteuerverlust von über 200 Millionen Euro
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester
Sixt-Aktie trotzdem leichter: Autovermieter steigert Gewinn, senkt aber Umsatzerwartung leicht
Deutsche Telekom-Analyse: Outperform-Bewertung für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie von Bernstein Research
Ausblick: Siemens Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
06:47 WDH/ROUNDUP: Grüne Kritik und Luftfahrt-Lob für schwarz-rote Beschlüsse
06:46 ROUNDUP: Bundeshaushalt für 2026 mit noch höheren Schulden
06:45 WDH/DAX-FLASH: Kaum verändert nach Rally und Korrektur - Siemens Energy im Fokus
06:32 DAX-FLASH: Kaum verändert nach Rally und Korrektur - Siemens Energy im Fokus
06:29 1.600 Öl-, Gas- und Kohle-Lobbyisten auf UN-Klimagipfel
06:29 ROUNDUP/Nach Angriffen in Karibik: Pentagon kündigt Operation an
06:29 Wegen Taiwan-Aussage: China bestellt Japans Botschafter ein
06:28 ROUNDUP: Grüne Kritik und Luftfahrt-Lob für schwarz-rote Beschlüsse
06:28 Russische Luftangriffe auf Kiew - mehrere Verletzte gemeldet
06:28 IW-Studie: Attraktivität des Wehrdiensts wird entscheidend sein