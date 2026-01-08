Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’324 0.0%  SPI 18’384 0.2%  Dow 48’996 -0.9%  DAX 25’122 0.9%  Euro 0.9314 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’924 -0.1%  Gold 4’457 -0.8%  Bitcoin 72’689 -2.5%  Dollar 0.7976 0.3%  Öl 60.4 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Adecco1213860Straumann117544866Kuros32581411
Top News
Anruf von einem Headhunter: Diese wichtigen Gegenfragen sollte man stellen
Dividendensatz vs. Dividendenrendite: Unterschiede und Bedeutung für Investoren
Oerlikon-Aktie: Schliessung eines Standorts in Italien
Erste Schätzungen: Ericsson (Telefon LMEricsson) (B) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Alpine Select-Aktie: Starke Gewinnsteigerung 2025
Suche...
08.01.2026 06:30:15

European Shares Likely To Drift Lower As US Jobs Data Looms

(RTTNews) - European stocks may drift lower at open on Thursday after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped their three-day win streaks overnight amid rising geopolitical risks and caution ahead of the Supreme Court's opinions on the legality of tariffs imposed by Trump expected Friday.

As the global landscape shifts into 'troubled and dangerous times', U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a sweeping proposal to increase United States military spending to $1.5 trillion for the 2027 fiscal year.

Also, Trump said he "will not permit" defense companies to issue dividends or stock buybacks until they address his complaints about the industry, including executive pay packages and production issues.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is asserting control over Venezuelan oil after seizing a pair of sanctioned tankers.

Trump will meet American oil executives on Friday to discuss plans for Venezuela's oil sector, the White House said.

Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to the latest U.S. economic data, including reports on weekly jobless claims and the U.S. trade deficit.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release its December employment report on Friday, which could offer further insight into the labor market and the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

Economists currently expect employment to increase by 60,000 jobs in December after an increase of 64,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent.

Asian stocks were mixed amid the brewing China-Japan tensions. China started an anti-dumping probe into dichlorosilane imports from Japan, escalating a dispute between Asia's largest economies.

Treasuries held overnight gains, and the dollar was steady against major currencies amid bets that the Federal Reserve will deliver at least two interest-rate cuts this year.

Oil prices edged up after two days of declines, with a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude inventories offering some support.

Gold extended losses, after having fallen over 1 percent on Wednesday due to profit taking.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before eventually ending mixed. The S&P 500 slid 0.3 percent and the Dow dipped 0.9 percent after reaching record closing highs the previous day.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up by 0.2 percent as a slew of economic reports reinforced the view of a slowing yet resilient economy.

The JOLTS report hinted at a cooling labor market, while ADP reported a modest rebound in private hiring and the ISM Services PMI surprised to the upside.

European stocks also turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors monitored the latest U.S.-Venezuela developments and assessed the outlook for the ECB's policy this year.

The pan European Stoxx 600 closed flat with a negative bias. While the German DAX surged 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 finished marginally lower. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.7 percent after a recent run of record highs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Givaudan SA, VAT Group AG, Lonza Group AG, Amrize Ltd
07.01.26 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
07.01.26 Marktüberblick: Daimler Truck gesucht
07.01.26 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
07.01.26 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
07.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Vor der 25‘000er-Barriere
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’823.94 19.59 S4FBCU
Short 14’101.11 13.88 SWUB0U
Short 14’662.18 8.74 BIASPU
SMI-Kurs: 13’324.03 07.01.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’725.92 19.59 SAPBLU
Long 12’447.96 13.95 S1FBQU
Long 11’905.64 8.94 S3JBXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
DroneShield-Aktie nach Höhenflug leichter: Neuer COO bleibt im Blick - ADF-Partnerschaft wird fortgesetzt
Allianz-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG gibt höheres Hold-Rating
Commerzbank-Aktie schwächer: Orcel dämpft Spekulationen um UniCredit-Übernahme
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: Barclays Capital vergibt höhere Einstufung
Zurich Insurance Aktie News: Zurich Insurance am Mittag mit Kurseinbussen
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia fällt am Mittwochvormittag
Nach neuem Rekordhoch: SMI geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX zum Handelsende nahe Bestmarke -- US-Börsen schliessen uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Lockheed Martin Aktie News: Lockheed Martin am Abend im Minus

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
06:17 Anstieg um elf Prozent bei erneuerbaren Energien
06:17 Grünen-Fraktion will 250 Euro Klimageld pro Jahr
06:17 2025 rund 10 Prozent deutscher Gasimporte über LNG-Terminals
06:15 Menstruationsurlaub? Niedersachsens Gesundheitsminister setzt auf Krankmeldung
06:14 US-Senator: Angriff auf Grönland wäre 'raketenmäßig dumm'
06:13 Mehr als 30.000 Ausreisen mit Grenzübertrittsbescheinigung
06:11 Venezuela spricht von rund 100 Toten bei US-Angriff
06:11 Boom um KI: Start-up-Gründungen steigen 2025 auf Rekordwert
06:10 GDL-Chef Reiß setzt auf Bahn-Tarifrunde ohne Arbeitskämpfe
06:08 Trump: Venezuela investiert Öl-Einnahmen nur in US-Produkte