|
14.05.2026 11:14:50
European Shares Inch Higher As Cisco Earnings Beat Estimates
(RTTNews) - European stocks traded higher on Thursday as U.S.-China talks got underway and official data showed the U.K. economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter, driven by contribution from all three sectors.
U.K. GDP increased 0.6 percent sequentially, following the fourth quarter's 0.2 percent expansion. GDP grew at a pace of 0.3 percent in March alone, while economists had forecast a contraction of 0.1 percent.
In 2025 as a whole, GDP advanced 1.4 percent compared to 1.0 percent growth in 2024. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.4 percent to 613.93 after gaining 0.8 percent on Wednesday.
The German DAX surged 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.
Tech stocks traded higher, with Infineon, ASM International and STMicroelectronics rising 1-3 percent after American technology company Cisco delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.
Burberry Group shares slumped 5 percent. The British fashion house posted a 2 percent decline in full-year reported revenue despite profitability recovering markedly.
Specialist media group Future Plc soared 7 percent after reporting strong cash generation in the first half and maintaining its full-year guidance.
Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods rallied 2.8 percent after surpassing annual profit expectations and raising dividend.
Land Securities advanced 2.5 percent. The property company forecast further growth in rents after reporting full-year earnings in line with consensus.
Utility giant National Grid added 2.5 percent after posting higher FY26 earnings.
Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica soared 6 percent after narrowing its Q1 loss and confirming FY26 guidance.
Trading Signals: ams-Osram: Neustart im KI-Licht
Bessere Zahlen, ein fokussierteres Portfolio und neue Wachstumschancen in der Photonics-Technologie: ams-Osram arbeitet sich aus der Restrukturierung heraus - für risikobewusste Anleger wird die Aktie wieder interessant.Weiterlesen!
Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben
Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.
Inside Trading & Investment
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI im Feiertag - Gewinne vor der Pause -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt findet am Donnerstag kein Handel statt. Am deutschen Markt sind am Feiertag Gewinne zu sehen. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigt sich keine einheitliche Richtung.