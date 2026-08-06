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06.08.2026 11:43:36

European Shares Hold Near Record Highs On Hormuz Reopening Hopes

(RTTNews) - European stocks hit new record highs on Thursday, with resilient company results, hopes for a U.S.-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and solid German data helping underpin sentiment.

German factory orders increased 3.1 percent on a monthly basis in June, faster than the revised 0.3 percent rise in May and economists' forecast of 0.5 percent, according to data from Destatis.

On a yearly basis, growth in new orders accelerated to 6.5 percent from 4.5 percent in May.

On the geopolitical front, Iran said it is in the final stages of drafting an agreement with Oman on new commercial shipping arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz, but denied the U.S. was involved in the negotiations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose half a percent to 660.17 after ending marginally higher on Wednesday.

The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.

West-Asia focused oil & gas explorer Tullow Oil plunged 5.3 percent in London on concerns over the unchanged debt level.

Wizz Air tumbled 1 percent as the budget airline reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly net loss.

WPP shares skyrocketed 23 percent after the world's largest advertising group posted better-than-expected first-half profits and margins.

Homebuilder Persimmon advanced 4 percent. The company said it expects annual home deliveries to be at the top of its prior forecast range.

Outsourcing firm Serco soared 6 percent after reporting higher first-half underlying profit and increasing the size of its share buyback program.

German healthcare firm Fresenius advanced 1.6 percent after delivering strong second-quarter results and lifting its 2026 outlook.

SGL Carbon soared 5 percent. The maker of products from carbon reported a profit in its second quarter, compared to prior year's loss.

Lender Commerzbank rose 1.2 percent after reporting record performance across key financial metrics in its first-half 2026 results.

Nordex gained 2.5 percent. The wind turbine manufacturer said it has secured an order from Turkerler Holding to supply and install wind turbines with a total capacity of about 525 MW.

Chemical and consumer goods maker Henkel surged 4.6 percent after delivering strong first-half results and lifting its 2026 organic growth outlook.

Deutsche Telekom climbed nearly 6 percent. The phone carrier expanded its 2026 share buyback program by as much as €3 billion ($3.5 billion).

Industrial giant Siemens plummeted 5 percent after its profit outlook fell short of expectations.

Chemicals and pharmaceuticals group Merck gained 1.7 percent after lifting its full-year earnings and sales outlook.

Swiss telecoms group Swisscom surged 4.3 percent. The company confirmed its 2026 revenue forecast after reporting solid second-quarter results.

Staffing company Adecco shed 3 percent after posting disappointing gross margin and cash flow from operations in its second-quarter results.

Italy's Banco BPM rallied 5.3 percent after upgrading its 2026 profit outlook.

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Der heimische Biotech-Investor überzeugt nicht nur mit starken Quartalszahlen: Auch schlägt das Portfolio den Branchenindex deutlich, während die Aktie dem inneren Wert noch hinterherhinkt. Genau darin liegt weiteres Kurspotenzial.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’221.33 19.93 S3CBQU
Short 15’528.11 13.86 SBGBEU
Short 16’093.81 8.98 SZB73U
SMI-Kurs: 14’581.96 06.08.2026 11:42:33
Long 14’039.17 19.80 SBBXAU
Long 13’723.87 13.86 S2B93U
Long 13’120.67 8.85 SYBDXU
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