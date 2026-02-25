Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Suche...
25.02.2026 10:11:04

European Shares Gain As AI Disruption Fears Ease

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded at record highs on Wednesday after Anthropic announced new partnerships, helping ease artificial-intelligence disruption concerns.

The AI startup launched new updates to Claude Cowork that allow companies to integrate the productivity tool into a host of enterprise apps.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4 percent at 631.93 after rising 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

The German DAX edged up by 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 0.8 percent.

U.K. pharmaceutical company GSK was little changed after it agreed to buy 35Pharma Inc., a biotech with an early-stage high blood pressure drug.

Lender HSBC Holdings soared 5.1 percent after reporting better-than-estimated earnings for 2025.

Diageo plummeted 6.2 percent. The distiller lowered its annual sales forecast for the second time this fiscal year.

German healthcare group Fresenius tumbled 3 percent after its outlook for 2026 fell short of market expectations.

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex surged 12 percent after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

E.ON, Europe's largest operator of energy networks, dropped 1 percent after reporting 2025 earnings in line with analyst expectations.

Adecco Group shares gained 1 percent. The Swiss staffing firm said it was seeing "positive momentum" in hiring volumes at the start of the year.

Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im neuesten BX Morningcall ist Dr. Anna Erat zu Gast – Spezialistin für Innere Medizin, Sportmedizin, Prävention und Longevity. Gemeinsam mit Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch sprechen wir darüber, was Longevity wirklich bedeutet (Healthspan vs. Lifespan), warum es mehr ist als Biohacking und wie man seriöse Angebote von Hype unterscheidet.

Dr. Erat gibt Einblick, wie eine erste Longevity-Konsultation abläuft, welche Rolle Anamnese, Genetik/Epigenetik und Technologie/AI spielen und worauf Patientinnen und Patienten bei der Wahl eines Anbieters achten sollten. Ausserdem: Versicherung & Kostenübernahme in der Schweiz, Erwartungsdruck bei High-Performance-Klienten und ein spannender Case: Wie würde sie mit Lindsey Vonn nach einer Verletzung umgehen?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Top-Rankings

Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat im Zuge der neuesten 13F-Einreichung die Karten auf de ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 8: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
