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Plus500 Depot
05.08.2026 11:17:35

European Shares Flat To Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, after having surged to a record high the previous day, driven by positive corporate earnings and hopes for progress in talks between Washington and Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up by 0.1 percent to 657.77 after surging 0.7 percent to a record on Tuesday.

The German DAX, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent.

In corporate news, British brickmaker Ibstock fell 2.4 percent after reporting lower first-half revenue and guiding to the low end of its 2026 profit range.

Commodity trader Glencore surged 3.3 percent after reporting a sharp rise in first-half earnings on the back of higher commodity prices.

Fashion and homeware retailer Next gained 6.5 percent after raising its outlook for the third time this fiscal year.

Switzerland-based bottler Coca-Cola HBC surged 4 percent after lifting its full-year profit forecast.

Generics maker Sandoz soared nearly 8 percent after reporting a better-than-expected 9 percent rise in Q2 net sales.

Novo Nordisk tumbled 3.7 percent. The Danish drugmaker said an experimental medicine didn't reduce risk of heart attack or stroke in a late-stage clinical trial.

Schaeffler rose 1.3 percent. After reporting Q2 profit in line with expectations, the German industrial and automotive supplier announced plans to cut its German workforce through an expanded phased-retirement program.

Chip maker Infineon Technologies slumped almost 6 percent despite the company reporting record quarterly revenue and raising its full-year revenue and adjusted free cash flow forecasts.

Siemens Energy rose 1.2 percent. The energy technology company said sales, margins and orders hit a record in the third quarter.

Dutch brewer Heineken advanced 2.5 percent after reporting a forecast-beating first-half profit and backing its full-year earnings outlook.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Deutsche Telekom: Chance vor den Zahlen

T-Mobile US liefert Rückenwind, nun muss die Mutter nachlegen. Überzeugt der Konzern am 6. August mit seinen Halbjahreszahlen, könnte die Telekom-Aktie ihr Comeback fortsetzen.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Inside Trading & Investment

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’074.06 19.81 SLSB2U
Short 15’375.37 13.97 S9B6IU
Short 15’964.40 8.87 SHVBSU
SMI-Kurs: 14’494.01 05.08.2026 11:08:32
Long 13’896.29 19.81 SXBF7U
Long 13’586.31 13.97 S0BF1U
Long 13’006.52 8.98 SU3B7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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