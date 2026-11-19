(RTTNews) - European stocks edged higher on Thursday after three days of losses. Technology stocks were rising after Anthropic raised $81.3 billion in the largest stock-market debut on record.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.3 percent to 646 after falling 1 percent on Wednesday to extend losses for a third consecutive session.

The German DAX rose half a percent and France's CAC 40 added 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent.

Tech stocks such as Infineon, ASML Holding, STMicroelectronics and Aixtron were up 3-5 percent ahead of Anthropic's Nasdaq debut.

French semiconductor materials supplier Soitec soared 15 percent after announcing it is now targeting annual revenue growth of around 40 percent.

Commerzbank shares rose 1.2 percent after the German government reached an agreement with UniCredit on the takeover of the German lender.

Specialist lender Investec slumped 6 percent in London after reporting weaker momentum in its U.K. operations.

Babcock International surged 7 percent after the defense engineering and nuclear services group reported a 13 percent rise in first half underlying operating profit. Safety and technology group Halma rallied 3.5 percent after beating first-half profit forecasts.

Mulberry Group shares nosedived 23 percent. The luxury leather goods group reported a loss before tax for the 26 weeks ended 26 September 2026 of £33.4m despite making strong progress in its turnaround.

Johnson Matthey gained more than 2 percent. The specialty chemicals group upgraded its full-year profit guidance after delivering a robust set of half-year results.

Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion declined 4.3 percent after lowering the top end of its annual profit guidance.

Swedish industrial company Alfa Laval rose 1.2 percent after sharing an update on the Group's strategic direction and priorities for the coming years.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis fell 2.2 percent. The company outlined new mid-term sales targets that were at the lower end of its previously projected range.