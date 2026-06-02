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SMI 13’346 0.3%  SPI 18’909 0.4%  Dow 51’079 0.1%  DAX 25’236 0.9%  Euro 0.9151 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’088 0.9%  Gold 4’526 1.3%  Bitcoin 54’506 -2.8%  Dollar 0.7859 -0.1%  Öl 93.1 -2.3% 
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Top News
Zinspolitik im Blick: Teuerungsrate in der Eurozone zieht im Mai an
Roche-Aktie dennoch im Minus: FDA nimmt Zulassungsantrag für Giredestrant zur Prüfung an
Aktien von Swatch und Richemont nach Exportdaten gesucht
Siemens Energy-Aktie leichter: Geschäftsbereiche durch Übernahme in Irland gestärkt
Nach Just-Eat-Deal: Prosus darf Delivery-Hero-Anteile später reduzieren - Aktien fester
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02.06.2026 11:24:09

European Shares Edge Higher As Trump Says Iran Talks Remain Active

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded higher on Tuesday and oil prices fell more than 1 percent as U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed ongoing U.S.-Iran talks and said he had persuaded Israel and Hezbollah to dial back fighting.

Meanwhile, a European Parliament committee has approved removing most EU duties on U.S. goods to honor last year's trade deal and prevent a tariff escalation.

In economic releases, Eurozone inflation rose from 3.0 percent to 3.2 percent in May and the core inflation exceeded forecasts, reinforcing expectations that the European Central Bank will hike interest rates by 25 basis points when it meets next week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 surged 0.6 percent to 625.12 after falling 0.8 percent on Monday.

The German DAX rallied 1 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent.

STMicroelectronics soared nearly 9 percent after the chipmaker raised the revenue target for its data center business.

Abivax shares plunged 28 percent after the French biotech company said some patients developed cancer in a late-stage clinical trial for its inflammatory bowel drug.

U.K. defense company Chemring Group slumped 6.3 percent after reporting lower first-half profits.

Real estate investment trust Hammerson rose about 1 percent after pricing a €350m bond.

Real estate group British Land Company gained almost 2 percent after naming Joanne McNamara as its new chief executive officer.

Wizz Air Holdings rallied 2.4 percent. The low-cost carrier posted higher passenger traffic in May and said it is 70 percent hedged for its summer fuel need.

British American Tobacco tumbled 4.4 percent despite backing its outlook for the 2026 financial year.

Dutch technology investor Prosus jumped 10 percent after it has been given more time to fulfil its commitment to reduce its holding in Berlin-based food-delivery company Delivery Hero.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

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Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:12 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Sika
09:02 Marktüberblick: Softwareaktien im Rallymodus
08:44 SMI stürzt ab
06:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Fehlstart in den neuen Monat
01.06.26 Geopolitische Spannungen und ein möglicher Deal setzen Ölpreis unter Druck
28.05.26 Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
28.05.26 Julius Bär: 22.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’917.58 19.57 SK8B9U
Short 14’204.65 13.72 SZEB1U
Short 14’738.80 8.87 SYOBEU
SMI-Kurs: 13’346.44 02.06.2026 11:22:35
Long 12’827.28 19.71 SXEBDU
Long 12’523.56 13.65 SJCBCU
Long 12’001.04 8.99 SIQBPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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