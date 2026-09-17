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Volatile KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA: Diese Strategien schützen Anleger vor starken Ausschlägen
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17.09.2026 11:13:45

European Shares Edge Higher After Fed's Hawkish Hike; Eyes Turn To BoE

(RTTNews) - European stocks edged higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session as oil prices retreated and a global bond selloff paused following Wednesday's hawkish Fed hike.

Brent crude futures fell toward $104 a barrel, extending losses from the previous session as reports of additional Saudi crude cargoes through Oman helped ease supply concerns.

U.S. Treasury yields declined in European trade, reflecting markets' increased trust in the Federal Reserve's resolve to bring inflation under control.

Attention now shifts to the Bank of England, which is anticipated to maintain interest rates at 3.75 percent later in the day, despite rising inflation in the U.K. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose half a percent to 640.22 while the German DAX, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 0.2 percent and half a percent.

German pharma major Bayer was modestly higher after the U.S. FDA approved Kerendia for chronic kidney disease in type-1 diabetes adults.

Industrial services provider Bilfinger nosedived 20 percent after cutting its 2026 revenue outlook.

U.K. fashion retailer Next advanced 1.2 percent after reporting improved first-half earnings and raising its annual profit guidance.

Wizz Air Holdings rallied 3 percent. The low-cost airline raised its second-quarter revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) outlook and outlined its medium-term strategy through fiscal 2030, targeting €10 billion in revenue and a 10 percent EBIT margin.

Shares of Volvo Car rose nearly 2 percent. The Swedish premium carmaker said it plans to launch 13 new and regionally tailored electrified cars by the end of 2030, its largest-ever product offensive.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber

KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

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Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:10 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Öl- und Gassektor – Im Sog der Energiepreise/Avolta – Weiter im Seitwärtstrend
09:45 Marktüberblick: Dollar nach Zinsentscheidung im Aufwind
09:31 SMI nach US-Zinsentscheidung fester erwartet
09:03 Optische Netzwerke: Highspeed-Verbindungen für die digitale Zukunft
16.09.26 Logo WHS Fed-Entscheidung LIVE: Zinserhöhung fast sicher – jetzt entscheidet Warsh über die Märkte
16.09.26 Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch
15.09.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Logitech International SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Swatch Group AG
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’602.62 17.78 SX7BOU
Short 14’828.92 13.60 S3PBUU
Short 15’362.46 8.95 BSUC2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’897.65 17.09.2026 11:26:26
Long 13’388.43 19.81 SJBMDU
Long 13’075.68 13.87 S4BF7U
Long 12’525.70 8.95 BSUYSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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