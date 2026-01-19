European Shares Decline Amid Greenland Threats

(RTTNews) - European stocks declined on Monday amid lingering geopolitical tensions and ahead of the December consumer inflation data for the eurozone due later in the day.

France was moving closer to a 2026 budget deal after Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu presented a final proposal that makes concessions to most political parties.

The EUR/USD drifted higher to near 1.1625 after European leaders moved swiftly to push back against U.S. President Donald Trump's desire to take Greenland.

Trump today doubled down on his plan to acquire Greenland, saying NATO had warned Denmark for years about the "Russian threat" to Greenland and claimed Copenhagen had failed to act.

"Now it is time, and it will be done!!!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform ahead of this week's World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 0.8 percent to 609.79 after closing flat with a negative bias on Friday.

The German DAX lost 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.

In corporate news, Belgian insurer Ageas jumped 3.2 percent after raising its full-year 2025 operating profit outlook.

Marshalls, a leading manufacturer of building materials, fell nearly 2 percent after reporting adjusted profit before tax in line with market expectations.

Workspace dropped more than 1 percent. The owner and operator of flexible workspace said Lawrence Hutchings is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director with immediate effect.

U.S. markets are closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.