SMI 13’324 -0.7%  SPI 18’395 -0.7%  Dow 49’359 -0.2%  DAX 25’010 -1.1%  Euro 0.9288 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’942 -1.5%  Gold 4’668 1.6%  Bitcoin 74’449 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7997 -0.3%  Öl 63.5 -1.1% 
19.01.2026 10:11:56

European Shares Decline Amid Greenland Threats

(RTTNews) - European stocks declined on Monday amid lingering geopolitical tensions and ahead of the December consumer inflation data for the eurozone due later in the day.

France was moving closer to a 2026 budget deal after Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu presented a final proposal that makes concessions to most political parties.

The EUR/USD drifted higher to near 1.1625 after European leaders moved swiftly to push back against U.S. President Donald Trump's desire to take Greenland.

Trump today doubled down on his plan to acquire Greenland, saying NATO had warned Denmark for years about the "Russian threat" to Greenland and claimed Copenhagen had failed to act.

"Now it is time, and it will be done!!!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform ahead of this week's World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 0.8 percent to 609.79 after closing flat with a negative bias on Friday.

The German DAX lost 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.

In corporate news, Belgian insurer Ageas jumped 3.2 percent after raising its full-year 2025 operating profit outlook.

Marshalls, a leading manufacturer of building materials, fell nearly 2 percent after reporting adjusted profit before tax in line with market expectations.

Workspace dropped more than 1 percent. The owner and operator of flexible workspace said Lawrence Hutchings is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director with immediate effect.

U.S. markets are closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

09:40 Börsen droht Ungemach
09:19 Marktüberblick: Gold setzt Hausse fort
07:10 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Negative Wochenbilanz
16.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Moderna, Pfizer
15.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Givaudan SA, VAT Group AG, Lonza Group AG, Amrize Ltd
15.01.26 Ausblick auf das Börsenjahr 2026: Wo die Fäden zusammenlaufen
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’939.04 19.53 S80BSU
Short 14’217.44 13.89 SQ3B6U
Short 14’756.20 8.87 BRWSBU
SMI-Kurs: 13’323.83 19.01.2026 10:09:55
Long 12’819.60 19.53 SSQBNU
Long 12’518.27 13.61 SXTBSU
Long 12’003.39 8.98 SKIBKU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Krypto News: Ethereum auf Weg zu $15.000 bis 2027
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Streit: SMI schwächer -- DAX knapp unter 25'000 Punkte -- Märkte in Fernost mehrheitlich im Minus
Ausblick: Netflix legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Top-IPOs 2026: Sechs Unternehmen mit Aussicht auf Rekordbörsengänge
Ethereum Prognose: Wird ETH 2026 auf 12.000 Dollar steigen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
10:15 Aktivisten verifizieren fast 4.000 Tote bei Iran-Protesten
10:15 Klingbeil: Es wird deutliche Antwort Europas auf Trump geben
10:07 Neue Prämie soll E-Autos und deutsche Hersteller stärken
10:06 Neue E-Auto-Förderung: Wer jetzt wie viel Geld bekommt
10:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt BBVA mit 'Overweight' wieder auf - Ziel 23,50 Euro
10:02 OTS: KfW / KfW Research: Kredithürde bei Mittelständlern auf Rekordniveau
10:02 OTS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Henkel startet ins Jubiläumsjahr 2026 (FOTO)
09:59 Douglas-Aktie unter Druck: Gewinnmarge im ersten Quartal gesunken
09:58 Ölpreise geben nach - Grönland-Streit im Blick
09:56 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Zollsorgen werfen Dax zurück