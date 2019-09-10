10.09.2019 11:42:00

European Semifinalist of SEED AWARD was Unveiled, Highlighting the Integration of Technology and Humanity

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEED AWARD, launched by Seedland Group, held its European Semifinal on September 5, 2019, in London, where ten teams competed for three entries to the Global Final.

SEED AWARD Europe-Semifinal at London

As the world's first creativity award to explore life combined with technology, SEED AWARD is designed to recognise innovative talents who are passionate about life and understand the cutting-edge of science. SEED AWARD is committed to building a platform that integrates technology and everyday life.

The winners of the European Semifinal were Brizi, a high-function active fan filter supported by a digital app that is designed to protect babies from air pollution in an urban environment; Ameryz Bio, cancer detection system, to check blood cancer signals; and Wootzano, an electronic skin that is highly sensitive and has a fully compliant force/pressure sensor embedded with temperature sensors.

The three were selected from a highly competitive pool of 10 creators by Peter J. Bentley, Honorary Professor of the School of Computer Science of University College London and SEED AWARD judge; Levi Shapiro, Global Digital Healthcare & Comprehensive Health Leader and Founder of mHealth Israel; Sue Black, Founding president of the British Computer Society; and Alistair Nolan, Senior Policy Analyst of the Board of Science and Technology Innovation of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In addition to the three semifinalists, projects included other creative ideas brought up by young inventors dedicated to using cutting-edge technological solutions to make life better, safer, and more eco-friendly for people all over the world. Innovative creativeness and technical capacity weighted the most -- 45% of the total score, social significance and market outlook each accounted for 20%.

Over 1,000 works from across the globe participated in this year's SEED AWARD, in which 30 advanced to the Semifinal stage. After the three-month-long semifinal stage that kicked off in July, three teams will advance to SEED AWARD Global Final to be held in China in October. Together with the other six entries from Asia-pacific Semifinal and North American Semifinal, nine teams will compete for the Grand Prize (RMB 1,000,000) and three Talent Prizes (RMB 200,000). For details, please visit www.seedaward.net/EN/index.html.

About Seedland Group

In the contemporary age when revolutionary technologies like AI, blockchain, cloud services, and the Internet of Things are drastically transforming people's lives, Seedland Group as a significant promoter of world-changing technology innovations is taking up the role to hail the creativity that benefits everyday people's ordinary lives.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-semifinalist-of-seed-award-was-unveiled-highlighting-the-integration-of-technology-and-humanity-300914909.html

SOURCE Seedland Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:07
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Titel mit tiefer 45% Barriere
09:15
DAX: Der Schwung lässt nach
06:14
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Scheitern die Bullen an der runden 3.000 Punkte-Marke? / Credit Suisse – Starkes Comeback der Bullen
09.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Dow Jones endet stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage
Barclays muss weitere 1,6 Milliarden Pfund zurückstellen - Aktie legt dennoch zu
AT&T-Aktie steigt: Elliott-Hedgefonds macht Druck bei AT&T

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fällt wieder unter 10'000er Marke -- DAX schwächelt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden Abgaben verzeichnet. Der deutsche Leitindex zollt der Erholungsrally Tribut. Am Dienstag präsentieren sich die Indizes in Fernost uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB