Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’644 -0.5%  SPI 17’362 -0.5%  Dow 46’191 0.5%  DAX 23’831 -1.8%  Euro 0.9252 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’607 -0.8%  Gold 4’241 -0.2%  Bitcoin 88’186 2.3%  Dollar 0.7932 0.1%  Öl 61 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Netflix vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
OpenAI-Deal mit AMD: Das überrascht selbst den NVIDIA-Chef
Roche-Aktie: Forschungserfolge mit Giredestrant und Tecentriq - US-Zulassung für Gazyva in erweiterter Indikation
DKSH-Aktie: Exklusive Vertriebsvereinbarung mit Shanghai Oli Enterprise
Hannover Rück-Aktie: Steigende Nachfrage im deutschen Schaden-Geschäft
Suche...
20.10.2025 07:59:06

European Markets Seen Opening Positive On Monday

(RTTNews) - Stock markets in Europe are expected to open on a positive note on Monday amidst an easing in tensions between the U.S. and China. Sentiment improved globally as U.S. officials struck a conciliatory tone on the escalating trade conflict with China The strong surge in Asian markets on Monday is also expected to support sentiment.

Wall Street had closed on a positive note on Friday amidst President Trump's remarks that eased fears of further trade escalation with China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.52 percent to finish trading at 46,190.61. The Nasdaq Composite also rallied 0.52 percent to close trading at 22,679.98.

European markets had however closed on a heavily negative note on Friday as trade tensions between the U.S. and China weighed on sentiment. Germany's DAX plunged 1.8 percent followed by U.K.'s FTSE 100 that erased 0.86 percent. The pan-European Stoxx-50 declined 0.79 percent followed by Switzerland's SMI that dropped 0.45 percent. France's CAC 40 lost 0.18 percent in Friday's trade.

Current indications from the European stock futures indicate a positive sentiment. The DAX Futures (Dec) is trading 0.7 percent higher followed by the pan-European Stoxx 50 Futures (Dec) that is trading 0.80 percent higher. The FTSE 100 Futures (Dec) is trading 0.40 percent higher. The SMI Futures (Dec) had closed 0.45 percent lower on Friday. The CAC 40 Futures (Nov) had also closed 0.18 percent below the flatline on Friday.

American stock futures are trading in mildly positive territory. The US 30 (DJIA) is trading 0.30 percent higher, whereas the US500 (S&P 500) is trading 0.40 percent above the flatline.

Asian stock markets are trading on a positive note as easing in trade tensions between the U.S. and China supported sentiment. Japan's Nikkei 225 has surged 2.9 percent amidst easing political uncertainty and expectations that fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi would secure the premiership. Tech rebound helped Hong Kong's Hang Seng jump 2.3 percent. South Korea's KOSPI has surged 1.4 percent. China's Shanghai Composite has added 0.66 percent amidst a positive GDP update. India's Nifty 50 has witnessed an increase of 0.6 percent. Australia's S&P ASX 200 added 0.37 percent. DJ New Zealand has also gained 0.37 percent.

The Dollar Index, a measure of the U.S. dollar's strength relative to six currencies, is trading at 98.41, a tad below the flatline. The EUR/USD pair has in the meanwhile rallied 0.18 percent to 1.1673 and the GBP/USD pair has added 0.13 percent to trade at 1.3443.

Gold prices have jumped 1.6 percent after the massive decline on Friday. Gold Futures for December settlement are trading at $4,280.04, versus the previous close of $4,213.30.

Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading below the flatline. Brent Crude Futures for December settlement is trading at $61.10 versus $61.29 at close on Friday. WTI Crude Futures for December settlement is currently at $56.97 versus $57.15 at close on Friday.

No major data updates are due from the region except Producer Price Inflation readings for September from Germany.

Major updates to earnings due from the region include Sandvik, Danone, Zegona Communications, AGNC Investment Corp, Zions Bancorporation, Plus500, Forvai, Hornbach-Baumarkt, Aryzta, and Atos.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Gold auf Allzeithoch, US-Dollar unter Druck, KI-Hype, US-Schuldenkrise, Stagflation, Zinswende, Government Shutdown, steigende Anleiherenditen, Europa in der Zinsfalle (Frankreich, UK), Japan hebt Leitzinsen an, Immobilien- & Aktienblase in den USA, Notenbanken kaufen Gold.

Im Interview analysiert Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich) die Lage an den Kapitalmärkten. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) hakt nach: Was bedeutet die Goldrally für Anleger? Kippt der KI-Hype? Wie wirken Schulden, Inflation und Zinspolitik auf Aktien, Anleihen und Immobilien?

Überblick:
– Gold & Währungen: Rekord-Gold vs. schwacher US-Dollar (DXY).
– Makro & Zinsen: Zinswende der Notenbanken vs. steigende Marktrenditen; Stagflations-Risiko.
– USA-Fokus: Defizite, Shutdown, Konsumdruck, Immobilienmarkt, Tech-Bewertungen.
– Europa: Frankreich & UK unter Druck; Emissionen, Hypotheken, Unternehmenslage.
– Japan: Ende der Ultra-Niedrigzinsen? YCC-Folgen für Yen & Renditen.
– KI & Tech: Investitionswelle (Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, CoreWeave, Meta, Amazon) – Chance oder KI-Blase?
– Takeaways: Rolle von Edelmetall-Produzenten, Diversifikation, schrittweises Vorgehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Inside Trading & Investment

17.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
17.10.25 Nestlé schiebt SMI kräftig an
17.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Rekorde am laufenden Band
16.10.25 Julius Bär: 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Micron Technology Inc, QUALCOMM Inc, International Business Machines Corp
16.10.25 Ein Korb voll glänzender Goldminenaktien
16.10.25 Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?
15.10.25 Logo WHS ASML Q3 Analyse: Starke Zahlen, aber China-Risiko belastet. Kaufen oder abwarten?
15.10.25 Marktüberblick: Heidelberg Materials gesucht
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’152.07 19.44 BDGS0U
Short 13’418.86 13.73 QIUBSU
Short 13’919.00 8.90 U5VSUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’644.49 17.10.2025 17:31:58
Long 12’087.28 19.14 SZPBKU
Long 11’827.88 13.66 SQFBLU
Long 11’318.71 8.83 B1SSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Börsengang von TKMS: Das erwartet Anleger und thyssenkrupp-Aktionäre
Top-Investoren greifen zu: Seagate Technology wird zum heimlichen KI-Gewinner
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
XRP Kurs Prognose: Gelingt es diesmal?
Pony.AI-Aktie: Chinesischer Herausforderer mischt den Markt für autonomes Fahren auf
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Freitagvormittag

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:11 Devisen: Eurokurs stabil
08:09 Ölpreise wieder unter Druck
07:59 Holcim übernimmt deutschen Wandsystem-Anbieter Xella
07:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies startet Deutsche Bank mit 'Hold' - Ziel 33 Euro
07:48 WDH/ROUNDUP: Marineschiffbauer TKMS geht an die Börse
07:34 Aktien Japan: Nikkei auf Rekordhoch - Neue Regierungskoalition zeichnet sich ab
07:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Siltronic auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 75 Euro
07:34 ROUNDUP: Marineschiffbauer TKMS geht an die Börse
07:34 Hannover Rück: Deutsche Kfz-Versicherer können 2025 wieder mit Gewinn rechnen
07:30 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Gewinne erwartet