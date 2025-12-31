Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’267 0.2%  SPI 18’219 0.2%  Dow 48’367 -0.2%  DAX 24’490 0.6%  Euro 0.9305 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’796 0.8%  Gold 4’299 -0.9%  Bitcoin 70’088 0.1%  Dollar 0.7930 0.2%  Öl 61.3 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Kuros32581411
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Ray Dalio prognostiziert KI-Boom im Nahen Osten
2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
freenet beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Der erste Urlaub ohne Eltern - Das gilt es zu beachten
Wie man das Depot rechtzeitig für die Rente absichert
Suche...
31.12.2025 07:10:58

European Markets Seen Opening On A Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Positive sentiment is expected to prevail in stock markets in Europe on Wednesday morning as markets digest the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting and the hints of further easing contained therein. However, thin year-end volumes and New Year holidays are expected to keep trading subdued. Germany and Switzerland have market holidays whereas in the U.K. and France, equity markets would close early.

Wall Street had closed on a negative note on Tuesday as concerns over AI valuations of major tech companies eclipsed expectations surrounding further easing by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.20 percent to finish trading at 48,367.06. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also dropped 0.24 percent to close trading at 23,419.08. European markets had closed on a strong positive note on Tuesday, buoyed by prospects of further fed easing revealed in the FOMC minutes. U.K.'s FTSE 100 and the pan-European Stoxx-50 finished Tuesday's trading with a surge of around 0.75 percent. FTSE 100 closed at 9,940.71 whereas Stoxx 50 ended trade at 5,795.45. France's CAC 40 gained 0.69 percent on Tuesday and finished trading at 8,168.15. Germany's DAX rallied 0.57 percent to close trading at 24,490.41. Switzerland's SMI added 0.29 percent to close at 13,279.46.

Weighed down by weakness in tech and financial stocks, American stock futures are trading in mildly negative territory. The US 30 (DJIA) is trading 0.10 percent lower, whereas the US500 (S&P 500) is trading 0.15 percent below the flatline.

Asian stock markets are trading on a mixed note. China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.21 percent whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng has slipped 0.87 percent. New Zealand's S&P NZX 50 closed trading on a flat note. Australia's S&P ASX 200 edged down 0.03 percent. India's Nifty 50 is trading 0.44 percent above the flatline. Equity markets in Japan and South Korea are closed for a holiday.

Despite expectations of further Fed easing in 2026, the Dollar Index has strengthened 0.07 percent overnight to 98.31. The EUR/USD pair has in the meanwhile slipped 0.09 percent to 1.1737. The GBP/USD pair has also edged down 0.04 percent to trade at 1.3460. The USD/CHF pair is trading 0.11 percent higher at 0.7926. The EUR/GBP pair is trading 0.05 percent lower at 0.8720.

Gold has slipped 0.78 percent after a modest rebound on Tuesday. Gold Futures for February settlement are currently trading at $4,352.30, down from the previous close of $4,386.30. Nevertheless, the yellow metal is trading with a year-on-year surge of close to 67 percent.

Both the crude oil benchmarks have edged down from the flatline. Brent Crude Futures for March settlement is trading 0.08 percent lower at $61.28 versus $61.33 at the previous close. WTI Crude Futures for February settlement is currently trading 0.09 percent lower at $57.90 versus $57.95 at the previous close.

No major economic data releases are due from the region on Wednesday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’798.48 19.33 SJVBHU
Short 14’080.49 13.65 BFES1U
Short 14’611.93 8.83 SB5BKU
SMI-Kurs: 13’267.48 30.12.2025 17:31:26
Long 12’684.14 19.05 SJ9BYU
Long 12’407.33 13.65 SO3BSU
Long 11’896.56 8.98 S9HB2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagvormittag im Plus
Deutsche Bank-Aktie dennoch fester: Erneute Störung des Onlinebankings
Meta-Aktie fester: Milliarden-Zukauf von Manus - KI-Sprung voraus?
SAP SE Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagmittag vermehrt von SAP SE
Tesla-Aktie als Top-Pick für 2026: Warum die Deutsche Bank weiter optimistisch ist
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kaum verändert - Gold und Silber brechen ein
Aktien von Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly im Blick: Preissenkungen für Abnehmmedikamente in China
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag fester
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Herta-Anteile vollständig an Casa Tarradellas verkauft
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in Q4 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im Dezember 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:34 Presseschau: 'Frankenpost' zu Schwarzarbeit bei Haushaltshilfen
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Badische Zeitung' zum Jahreswechsel
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Lausitzer Rundschau' zu Venezuela
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Märkische Oderzeitung' zu Feuerwerk
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Nachrichten' zu den Jahren 2025 und 2026
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Augsburger Allgemeine' zum Ukraine-Krieg
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
00:19 Merz wirbt für 'Moment des Aufbruchs' 2026
00:04 Merz wirbt für Zuversicht und wichtige Reformen
22:29 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Etwas schwächer am vorletzten Handelstag 2025